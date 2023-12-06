As a resident of Orange and having served over 40 years as a faculty member for the Rancho Santiago Community College District (RSCCD) I fully support our two community colleges – Santa Ana College and Santiago Canyon College.

History of Bonds

Over the past 20 years the RSCCD has asked the taxpayers in Anaheim Hills, Orange, Santa Ana, Villa Park and portions of four other Orange County cities to support four bonds to financially benefit its colleges. Two of the bonds passed – the 2002 $337 Measure E bond and the 2012 $198 million Measure Q bond. Taxpayers continue to pay on both bonds.

Funding for the bonds which are paid by taxpayers goes for infrastructure improvements as well as new building construction on the two college campuses. Without a bond there would not be funding to provide such improvements.

New Bond on the Ballot in 2024?

Based on a presentation at the November 13 RSCCD board meeting it appears voters may be asked once again to support a bond in 2024.

A Series of Costly Decisions

In just the past year failing to support what would have been a significant taxpayer savings in order to contract with a long-time vendor, pay-offs to senior administrators and an unnecessary and costly event hosted by the Santiago Canyon College president proves to me the RSCCD is not worthy of another taxpayer subsidy in the form of a bond.

In October, the RSCCD left the possibility of a $3 million savings on the table when they failed to contract with Aetna CVS Health for an employee health coverage plan superior to the incumbent plan. Instead, the RSCCD renewed their contract for the ninth year in a row with Cerritos based vendor, Alliance of Schools for Cooperative Insurance Programs (ASCIP). Since July 1997, the RSCCD has had a financial relationship with ASCIP for several types of insurance coverage.

This year’s contract for employee health coverage is worth nearly $30 million.

RSCCD Locked into Health Insurer Vendor

When asked, RSCCD Chancellor Marvin Martinez responded in a text that the RSCCD could “lose big time” if they did not contract with ASCIP. This is due to a clause in the classified union’s contract requiring the district to negotiate any changes in health coverage. The change to Aetna’s more comprehensive coverage with millions in savings did not deter the classified union leadership who threatened the RSCCD with a cease-and-desist if they did not contract with ASCIP without negotiating.

Email obtained through a public records request from the RSCCD

Based on this clause the classified union now has control over the RSCCD’s largest annual financial commitment leaving the administration and board powerless.

Poor Track Record of Hiring

In less than two years the president of Santiago Canyon College and the District’s head of Human Resources were forced to leave prior to completing their respective contracts. Consequently, the RSCCD could be responsible for payouts that could reach almost one million dollars.

Chancellor Martinez hired to replace the previous Santiago Canyon College president. Kim’s less than one year tenure has already stirred controversy.

Fundraising Ignores Needs of Students

As college president, Kim oversees the SCC Foundation which raises funds for student scholarships. While Kim set out to raise funds it wasn’t for scholarships. Rather it was for her own inaugural celebration which cost $48,991.64 including food, flowers and even a string trio in addition to the previously reported expense for the Blue Grass Band. Those expenses could have covered dozens of student scholarships, let alone avoiding the embarrassment of this unprecedented event.

Changes Must Precede A Bond

In order for me to support a bond in 2024 or in the future I want to see the RSCCD make financially wise decisions without having to defer to a union. I also expect administrators to do their jobs without embarrassing the community and the District must improve its hiring practices which would put an end to paying-off administrators to leave.

The taxpayers in the RSCCD should expect no less when asked to support a bond.

Dr. Barry Resnick retired in 2022 after 42 years as a professor of counseling with the Rancho Santiago CCD. He has resided with his family in Orange for 36 years.

Opinions expressed in community opinion pieces belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

Voice of OC is interested in hearing different perspectives and voices. If you want to weigh in on this issue or others please email opinions@voiceofoc.org.

Related