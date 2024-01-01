In this New Year, Orange County residents can take in a variety of amazing outdoor vistas.

Without leaving the county line.

Mile Square Park

The Francisco family at Miles Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Credit: ARIELLE LEE, Voice of OC

Visitors can barbecue, fish at one of the two lakes, or brush up on archery skills at Fountain Valley’s 607-acre public park.

Location: 16801 Euclid St.

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Heisler Park

Heisler Park in Laguna Beach on Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Laguna Beach’s Heisler Park was formally dedicated as a park in 1932. The park has picnic areas, sculpture art, a gazebo, paved walking paths, a lawn bowling green and views of Orange County’s coastline.

Location: 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

A view of the ocean from Heisler Park on Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The Heisler Park Gazebo on Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

A view of the beach from Heisler Park on Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Fullerton Arboretum

The Fullerton Arboretum is a 26-acre botanical garden located at California State University, Fullerton. The garden features a diverse collection of flora from around the world, as well as educational amenities.

Location: 1900 Associated Rd. Fullerton, CA 92831

The Heritage House at the Fullerton Arboretum on Dec. 15, 2023. The historic house was moved to the property from another site in the city in the 1970s, according to the arboretum’s website. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

California State University, Fullerton, students Andrew Vazquez (left) and Nora Lepe (right) explore the woodland area of the Fullerton Arboretum on Dec. 15, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

A bridge in the subtropical collection area of the Fullerton Arboretum on Dec. 15, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Limestone Canyon

Nature enthusiasts hike at Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Credit: CARISSA NELSON, Voice of OC

Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve is part of the 25,000 acre Irvine Ranch Open Space. The preserve’s most notable feature is sandstone cliffs known as “The Sinks.” These cliffs are around 20-40 million years old, according to the Irvine Ranch Conservancy.

It can only be accessed through scheduled programs with advanced registration.

Location: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd

Silverado, CA 92676

A sign states the viewing area procedures for the West Sinks area of Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve on Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

A view of the West Sinks, a geographic landmark in the Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve, on Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

George Key Ranch Historic Park

George Key Ranch Historic Park is a museum and garden located in the City of Placentia. The 2.2 acre park contains the historic George Key home, which was built in 1898. The property also has its own orange grove, an homage to the city’s history as a center for orange growing and packing.

Location: 625 W. Bastanchury Road, Placentia, CA 92870

George Key house in Placentia on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: CARISSA NELSON, Voice of OC

A path through the “Verse Garden” in Placentia’s George Key Ranch Historic Park on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: CARISSA NELSON, Voice of OC

A garden view of the George Key house in Placentia on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: CARISSA NELSON, Voice of OC

The flourishing orchard at George Key Ranch Historic Park in Placentia on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: CARISSA NELSON, Voice of OC

A look at the George Key house in Placentia on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: CARISSA NELSON, Voice of OC

The Great Park

The Great Park is situated in Irvine.

The 1,300 acre park contains a hot air balloon, a carousel, sports fields, an agricultural garden and a number of other amenities, with plans to continue expansion.

Location: 8000 Great Park Blvd, Irvine, CA 92618

The Great Park Balloon is free to the public. Sign-ups are mandatory at the visitor center to board the balloon. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve

Approximately 1,300 acres, the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve is a coastal estuary located on Pacific Coast Highway. Over 200 species of birds have been identified at the reserve, according to the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Location: 18000 CA-1, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

A view of Pacific Coast Highway from the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve on Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve on Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

A Cooper’s Hawk at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve on Dec. 19, 2023. The Cooper’s Hawk is one of more than 200 bird species that have been identified at the reserve. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Wood Canyon Trail

Located within the Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, the 6.9 mile Wood Canyon Trail is a popular spot for hiking, biking and running.

Location: 28373 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

A biker rides through a curved portion of the Wood Canyon Trail in the Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park in Aliso Viejo, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

A hiker passes bikers on an uphill slope on the Wood Canyon Trail in the Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park in Aliso Viejo, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The trail is open to both hikers and bikers, and is especially popular on weekend mornings.

Irvine Regional Park

The park, which just celebrated its 125th anniversary last year, is still providing the public access to the great outdoors through park amenities and trails.

Location: 1 Irvine Park Rd.

Orange, CA 92869

A trail-side meadow filled with yellow flowers shines in the sunlight in Irvine Regional Park in Orange, Calif. on May 22, 2023. (CREDIT: Xavier Rony/VOICE OF OC)

Painters admire the paddleboaters at sunset in Irvine Regional Park in Orange, Calif. on May 22, 2023. (CREDIT: Xavier Rony/VOICE OF OC)

•••

Since you’ve made it this far, You obviously care about local news and value good journalism. Help us become 100% reader funded with a tax deductible donation. For as little as $5 a month you can help us reach that goal. I’m helping Voice of OC become fully reader funded

Related