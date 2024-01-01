In this New Year, Orange County residents can take in a variety of amazing outdoor vistas.
Without leaving the county line.
Mile Square Park
Visitors can barbecue, fish at one of the two lakes, or brush up on archery skills at Fountain Valley’s 607-acre public park.
Location: 16801 Euclid St.
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Heisler Park
Laguna Beach’s Heisler Park was formally dedicated as a park in 1932. The park has picnic areas, sculpture art, a gazebo, paved walking paths, a lawn bowling green and views of Orange County’s coastline.
Location: 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Fullerton Arboretum
The Fullerton Arboretum is a 26-acre botanical garden located at California State University, Fullerton. The garden features a diverse collection of flora from around the world, as well as educational amenities.
Location: 1900 Associated Rd. Fullerton, CA 92831
Limestone Canyon
Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve is part of the 25,000 acre Irvine Ranch Open Space. The preserve’s most notable feature is sandstone cliffs known as “The Sinks.” These cliffs are around 20-40 million years old, according to the Irvine Ranch Conservancy.
It can only be accessed through scheduled programs with advanced registration.
Location: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd
Silverado, CA 92676
George Key Ranch Historic Park
George Key Ranch Historic Park is a museum and garden located in the City of Placentia. The 2.2 acre park contains the historic George Key home, which was built in 1898. The property also has its own orange grove, an homage to the city’s history as a center for orange growing and packing.
Location: 625 W. Bastanchury Road, Placentia, CA 92870
The Great Park
The Great Park is situated in Irvine.
The 1,300 acre park contains a hot air balloon, a carousel, sports fields, an agricultural garden and a number of other amenities, with plans to continue expansion.
Location: 8000 Great Park Blvd, Irvine, CA 92618
Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve
Approximately 1,300 acres, the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve is a coastal estuary located on Pacific Coast Highway. Over 200 species of birds have been identified at the reserve, according to the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Location: 18000 CA-1, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Wood Canyon Trail
Located within the Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, the 6.9 mile Wood Canyon Trail is a popular spot for hiking, biking and running.
Location: 28373 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Irvine Regional Park
The park, which just celebrated its 125th anniversary last year, is still providing the public access to the great outdoors through park amenities and trails.
Location: 1 Irvine Park Rd.
Orange, CA 92869
