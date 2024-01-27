Consider starting your weekend this Saturday by visiting a mobile library stop at a farmer’s market in Cypress. Later in the day, take the kids to a ballet dance-along at Huntington Beach Central Library, just one of many free events offered through public libraries and OC Parks.

On Sunday, take a hike to the Fremont Weather Station, or attend an afternoon movie screening at Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library.

Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.

Saturday, January 27

Mobile Library Visit at Cypress Certified Farmers Market

Get a library card of your own and check out books, chromebooks or Wi-Fi hotspots from the mobile library stop at the Cypress Certified Farmers Market.

For more information on the OCPL mobile library system, read our coverage here.

When: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 4505 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the mobile library at ocpl.mobilelibrary@occr.ocgov.com

Kids Ballet Dance-Along at Huntington Beach Central Library

Take the kids to learn about the art of storytelling through a dance-along with Ballet Etudes, the Huntington Academy of Dance’s resident non-profit youth ballet company.

The free event will be held in the library’s Tabby Theater.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: 7111 Talbert Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 842-4481

Family Storytime at Anaheim Sunkist Branch Library

Enjoy a family-friendly storytime with an activity at Anaheim’s Sunkist Branch Library.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: 901 S Sunkist, Anaheim, CA 92806

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 765-3576

Sunday, January 28

Morning Hike in Fremont Canyon

Hike through Fremont Canyon on an early morning hike. The trail will pass by an abandoned coal mine, up to the Fremont Weather Station.

Advanced registration is required.

When: 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org

Equestrian Ride in Weir Canyon

Equestrians are welcome to embark on a Sunday morning ride through Weir Canyon.

The participant’s horse must be able to ride over 9 miles with elevation.

Riders must be registered in advance.

When: 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org

Adult-Only Movie Screening at Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library

Enjoy an afternoon screening of Swing Time, starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library.

The screening is an adults-only program, at the request of the library.

When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: 1855 Park Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 646-8845, or email ocpl.costamesadd@occr.ocgov.com

•••

