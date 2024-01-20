Consider starting your weekend this Saturday by taking the kids to meet therapy animals at Buena Park Library. Later in the day, attend a book exchange at the Mission Viejo Library, just one of many free events offered through public libraries and OC Parks.

On Sunday, take a hike with panoramic views of Limestone Canyon, or take the kids to a bilingual Arabic storytime at Irvine Heritage Park Library.

CHECK OUT OUR FULL CALENDAR HERE

Voice reporters work hard to help residents save tax dollars and hold leaders accountable.

You can cut through the noise every morning by reading the free Voice of OC daily email newsletter.

Sign up here.

And don’t forget to bookmark the Voice of OC calendar to stay ahead of key civic meetings during the week.

That same kind of reporting now fuels a vibrant weekend calendar, choc full of free services and assets your tax dollars finance.

Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.

Saturday, January 20

Meet Therapy Mini Horses at Buena Park Library

Take the kids to learn more about therapy horses at Buena Park Library. Kids will have the opportunity to pet the horses, and complete a horse-themed craft.

When: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Where: 7150 La Palma Ave, Buena Park, CA 90620

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 826-4100 Ext. 125 or email referencedesk@buenapark.lib.ca.us

Book Exchange Tea Party at Mission Viejo Library

Enjoy light refreshments during a book exchange at Mission Viejo Library.

The free program is available for adults 18 and older.

Registration is required. Register by emailing LibraryPrograms@cityofmissionviejo.org or call 949-452-8342.

When: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: 100 Civic Center, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 452-8342 or email LibraryPrograms@cityofmissionviejo.org.

Math & English Tutoring Sessions at Anaheim Ponderosa Branch

Free math and English tutoring is available for students grades kindergarten through eighth grade at Anaheim’s Ponderosa Joint-Use Branch Library.

Walk-ins are welcome.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 240 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802

Cost: Free

For more details, email ponderosaprograms@anaheim.net

Sunday, January 21

Distance Hike at Limestone Canyon

Enjoy panoramic views of the Sinks on a 12.5 mile hike.

Hikers must be registered in advance, and at least 18 years old.

When: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org

Arabic Storytime at Irvine Heritage Park Library

Take the kids to a family storytime in Arabic, including stories, songs and crafts.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: 14361 Yale Ave, Irvine, CA 92604

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 936-4040, or email ocpl.heritage@occr.ocgov.com

Fitness Hike at Hicks Haul

Start Sunday with an 8.5 mile fitness hike through the Hicks Haul Road, West Loma and Shoestring trails in Limestone Canyon.

Advanced registration is required.

When: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org

If you know of a free public agency event that the Voice of OC should be aware of, send an email to admin@voiceofoc.org

For more events, please refer to the Voice of OC Calendar.

Related