Consider starting your weekend this Saturday by attending a family storytime at Buena Park Library. Later in the day, learn about gardening from master gardeners or attend a sunset hike, just one of many free events offered through public libraries and OC Parks.
On Sunday, spend time volunteering in Newport Back Bay, or take the kids to learn about other cultures through a craft activity at Irvine University Park Library.
Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.
Saturday, January 13
Family Storytime at Buena Park Library
Attend a family storytime filled with songs, dance and stories at Buena Park Library.
No registration is required.
When: 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Where: 7150 La Palma Ave, Buena Park, CA, 90620
Cost: Free
For more details, contact the library at (714) 826-4100 Ext. 125 or email referencedesk@buenapark.lib.ca.us
Learn About Gardening at Laguna Beach Library
Attend a presentation by the UCCE Master Gardeners at the Laguna Beach Library to learn more about the essentials of gardening and where to begin.
When: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: 363 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Cost: Free
For more details, contact the library at (949) 497-1733 or email ocpl.lagunabeach@occr.ocgov.com.
Sunset Fitness Hike
Enjoy sunset views of OC during a 6-mile hike on Hicks Haul Road.
Advanced registration is required.
When: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676
Cost: Free
For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org
Sunday, January 14
Volunteer Opportunity at Newport Back Bay
Join Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve staff and volunteers in restoring OC’s natural habitat. Activities can include non-native plant removal, watering, trash cleanup and more.
No experience necessary, and tools will be provided.
Advanced registration is highly encouraged, as space is limited.
When: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Where: 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Cost: Free
For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (949) 923-2290, or email unbic@ocparks.com
Cultural Crafts at Irvine University Park Library
Take the kids to learn about different cultures through Irvine University Park Library’s Around the World with Crafts event.
No registration required.
When: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Cost: Free
For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (949) 923-2290, or email unbic@ocparks.com
StoryWalk at Anaheim Public Library: Haskett Branch
Engage in a Storywalk, a self-guided outdoor reading activity at the Haskett Branch of Anaheim’s Public Libraries.
When: All day
Where: 2650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA 92804
Cost: Free
For more details, contact the library at (714) 765-5075
