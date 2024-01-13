Consider starting your weekend this Saturday by attending a family storytime at Buena Park Library. Later in the day, learn about gardening from master gardeners or attend a sunset hike, just one of many free events offered through public libraries and OC Parks.

On Sunday, spend time volunteering in Newport Back Bay, or take the kids to learn about other cultures through a craft activity at Irvine University Park Library.

Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.

Saturday, January 13

Family Storytime at Buena Park Library

Attend a family storytime filled with songs, dance and stories at Buena Park Library.

No registration is required.

When: 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: 7150 La Palma Ave, Buena Park, CA, 90620

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 826-4100 Ext. 125 or email referencedesk@buenapark.lib.ca.us

Learn About Gardening at Laguna Beach Library

Attend a presentation by the UCCE Master Gardeners at the Laguna Beach Library to learn more about the essentials of gardening and where to begin.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: 363 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 497-1733 or email ocpl.lagunabeach@occr.ocgov.com.

Sunset Fitness Hike

Enjoy sunset views of OC during a 6-mile hike on Hicks Haul Road.

Advanced registration is required.

When: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org

Sunday, January 14

Volunteer Opportunity at Newport Back Bay

Join Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve staff and volunteers in restoring OC’s natural habitat. Activities can include non-native plant removal, watering, trash cleanup and more.

No experience necessary, and tools will be provided.

Advanced registration is highly encouraged, as space is limited.

When: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (949) 923-2290, or email unbic@ocparks.com

Cultural Crafts at Irvine University Park Library

Take the kids to learn about different cultures through Irvine University Park Library’s Around the World with Crafts event.

No registration required.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (949) 923-2290, or email unbic@ocparks.com

StoryWalk at Anaheim Public Library: Haskett Branch

Engage in a Storywalk, a self-guided outdoor reading activity at the Haskett Branch of Anaheim’s Public Libraries.

When: All day

Where: 2650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA 92804

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 765-5075

