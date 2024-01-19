A new skatepark is coming to San Juan Capistrano this year after city council members unanimously agreed to push ahead with a project nearly 20 years in the making.

Residents have been talking about a skatepark since at least 2007 according to a city staff report, which noted it was one of the community priorities pushed for by residents at the time but it never managed to get rolling as multiple proposed locations stalled out.

Now, city leaders are set to build the skatepark on nearly two acres of land on the southwest corner of Kinoshita Farm, which would also allow space for a new public trail connected to housing being built next door and to the Camino Del Avion road.

“The proposed project would include a 20,000 square foot all-wheel skatepark area with skate elements designed primarily for beginning to intermediate skill levels,” staff wrote, noting there would also be a playground.

The final costs for the new skatepark haven’t yet been determined, but a 2021 estimate put the bill at around $3.5 million, and Assistant City Manager Matisse Reischl said the goal was to start construction in the spring with the goal of being finished in time for 2025.

While the city doesn’t have to buy the property since they already own the land, Reischl also noted they would review what the land was worth and invest that amount from the city budget into the Kinoshita Farm area to make up for taking away some of their land.

Public commenters and city council members were overwhelmingly in favor of the project at Tuesday’s meeting, with many hailing it as the end to one of the longest hold-ups in the city’s history.

“It’s a great day to be able to finally take a vote on this,” said Councilman John Taylor, who also served on the city council in 2010 during one of the failed efforts to make the park a reality.

Councilman Howard Hart also praised the project, noting that many of the kids who wanted this skatepark when the city first started discussing it are now in their 30s.

“It’s been a long road for this community,” Hart said. “This is going to be such a terrific amenity for our community.”

Several people mentioned the city has been threatened with a lawsuit over the new skatepark, but encouraged the council to move ahead anyway.

“I do believe this is a lawful action council can take,” said resident Cody Martin. “I just want you guys to get this thing done.”

Some residents claim the skatepark violates the intention of a ballot measure dubbed Measure D, that was approved in 1990 that let the city purchase 140 acres, including the skatepark’s proposed location, and turn it into open space.

But city leaders made it clear they’re not worried about the legal threat.

“One way or another we’re going to build this,” said Mayor Sergio Farias. “This is in the spirit of Measure D and it’s in the spirit of what we’re supposed to do as council members.”

Hart said the complaints came from a “small and animated minority” that shouldn’t trump what the majority of residents want.

“I’m not a lawyer, but looking at the plain language … it pretty much says parks and community facilities for senior citizens and youth,” Hart said. “I don’t know how you can interpret it as anything other than what a skatepark is.”

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

