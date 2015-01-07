NORBERTO SANTANA, JR., Publisher

Norberto Santana Jr., is an award-winning investigative reporter with nearly two decades reporting experience, most recently engaging Orange County government institutions and decision makers as the founding publisher of the nonprofit digital newsroom, Voice of OC.

As publisher, Santana oversees all newsroom, engagement and fundraising operations and also writes a weekly Opinion column about Orange County government.

In 2017, the Orange County Press Club recognized Santana as Orange County’s best columnist.

Before founding Voice of OC in 2009, Santana was a lead investigative reporter for the Orange County Register from 2004-2009, focusing on county government. He’s spent nearly two decades just focusing on local governments across Southern California, previously as a staff writer with outlets such as the San Diego Union Tribune and the San Bernardino County Sun.

Santana began his journalistic career in the early 1990s as an apprentice reporter with Congressional Quarterly in Washington, D.C. covering daily floor action in the U.S. Congress and followed that up with a stint covering the territorial Senate for the U.S. Virgin Islands Daily News.

In addition to his experience as a journalist, the Southern California native has a master’s in Latin American Studies, has worked as an elections analyst on National Endowment for Democracy programs across Latin America and was one of the founders of CubaNet.org, a website featuring the work of dissident journalists inside Cuba that has operated since 1995.

TRACY WOOD, Civic Editor

Tracy Wood oversees Voice of OC’s civics reporting, including county and city government, the Orange County Transportation Authority, CalOptima, Anaheim, Santa Ana and other community coverage.

Tracy is a former government reporter, foreign correspondent in Asia, California investigative reporter and editor. She has covered the California legislature and governor’s office for both United Press International and the Los Angeles Times. As a UPI reporter, she was one of the few women combat correspondents during the Vietnam War. She joined the Los Angeles Times in California where she was an investigative reporter for 17 years, covering political and government corruption. Later she became the Orange County Register’s Investigations Editor, leading the paper’s investigations team when it broke the story of former Orange County Sheriff Michael S. Carona’s ties to Nationwide Auction Systems founder and former Assistant Sheriff Donald G. Haidl.

She has won numerous awards for investigative reporting and in 2001 was named Los Angeles Print Journalist of the Year by Sigma Delta Chi, the professional journalism association.

Wood and eight other women reporters from Vietnam co-authored “War Torn, Stories of War from the Women Reporters who Covered Vietnam” (2002 Random House). She was also part of the Los Angeles Times staff team that won the 1993 Pulitzer for coverage of the Rodney King riots. The Pulitzer was for spot news coverage for balanced, comprehensive, penetrating coverage under deadline pressure of the second, most destructive day of the Los Angeles riots.

SONYA QUICK, Digital Editor

Sonya Quick is digital editor for Voice of OC overseeing civic engagement (Find Your Voice OC, social media, email), digital fundraising, marketing and design (across-device user experience and digital storytelling).

Quick joined Voice of OC in November 2016 and has since managed the first #NewsMatch fundraising drive, re-imagined the Voice of OC logo and visual brand and launched a website redesign. In June 2017, Voice of OC was awarded top news website design by the Los Angeles Press Club. Quick is also an adjunct professor at Chapman University, teaching two digital journalism courses.

Prior to Voice of OC, Quick worked for eight years at the Orange County Register in a variety of roles including: the organization's first mobile editor, infographics reporter, social media manager, blog and web editor, and a reporter. During that time, Quick: helped create a mobile strategy for Freedom Communications, launched the first Register mobile apps, helped re-imagine the Register’s disaster plan for the digital age, helped transform community coverage, managed the Register’s 50+ blogs, developed a trial Register community wiki, covered Irvine and launched a mobile apps technology blog a year ahead of the iTunes App Store.

Quick has been a member of the Society of Professional Journalists since 2003. She served as region 11 director in 2008 and as national student representative in 2004. Quick graduated from Cal State Long Beach in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in English literature.



MEG WATERS, Development Director

Meg McCarthy Waters is development director for the Voice of OC and works to develop multiple funding streams to support the news agency’s continued growth.

During her lengthy career, she has earned the reputation as one of the top Orange County-based public relations and outreach strategists having served many of the region’s most prominent corporations, public agencies and non-profit organizations. She has a deep commitment to open government, quality journalism, free speech and civic involvement.

She is best known for her work as a spokesperson for the 10 south county cities concerning the reuse of the former MCAS/El Toro. Over the years, she has worked with nearly all of the cities in Orange County, the County Auditor-Controller and the Transportation Corridor Agencies. In the private sector, she has represented several the county’s largest corporations.

She also has considerable expertise working with nonprofits and education including the Orangewood Children’s Foundation, UCI, Concordia University, Santa Ana Unified School District, Catholic Charities, the Alzheimer’s Association and many others.

She holds a bachelor's degree in comparative literature from UC Riverside. She has taught public relations at the community college level and is a frequent guest speaker.



THERESA SEARS, Involvement Editor

Theresa Sears is Involvement Editor for Voice of OC and works with active residents throughout Orange County helping to lift their voices by facilitating the publication of daily Op-eds from a broad array of perspectives.

Theresa also handles office administration and works to help organize Voice of OC civic training programs and policy events.

With an intimate knowledge of Orange County civic issues, Theresa has worked as an active grassroots community leader on a host of public land use and regional public-benefit issues across the region for the past three decades.

As a solutions oriented activist, she has taken a leadership role in grass roots efforts supporting the public's right to know and petition their government, community engagement, legal remedies and direct democracy.

Her efforts have preserved Orange County’s fairgrounds, Barham Ranch which is now part of Santiago Oak Regional Park, as well critical open space in East Orange. She’s also led efforts to protect Orange County’s regional park system as a leader with the Friends of Harbors, Beaches and Parks.

AMY DEPAUL, Community Health Editor

Amy DePaul is community health editor at Voice of OC with a focus on lower-income neighborhoods since 2011. Many of her stories unfold in the county’s growing immigrant communities, including Santa Ana, such as this series revealing that city’s high rate of domestic violence or coverage of trauma in Vietnamese-American communities.

Her reporting on public health issues at Voice has won numerous awards from the Orange County and Los Angeles press clubs in recent years for multimedia projects on the “immigrant health paradox” and unhealthy and unstable apartment living.

DePaul recently told the story of a homeless man who was reunited with his family after 18 years; his family found him because DePaul had featured him in an earlier story about policy innovations for housing the chronically homeless. She is the recipient of numerous awards for her reporting, as well as a health journalism fellowship from the California Endowment and the University of Southern California. Her work has been published in a variety of digital and print publications including NBC.com, the Washington Post and ESPN’s The Undefeated. She teaches reporting in UC Irvine’s Literary Journalism program.



NICK GERDA, Reporter

Nick covers the city of Santa Ana, as well as the County of Orange, often reporting on issues like homelessness, public safety, mental health, and the role of money in politics.

Since joining Voice of OC in 2011, Nick has regularly shed light on topics that are often kept in the shadows. He's reported on systemic problems in the county's mental health system. He also led a reporting team that produced sophisticated looks at how the Disney corporation campaign contributions influenced recent elections in Anaheim.

Nick also revealed evidence of elected leaders using their official powers to apparently pressure government contractors into donating to their election campaigns, in an article that was awarded best news story of the year by the Orange County Press Club. He firmly believes journalism should inform the public and help hold the powerful accountable.

An Orange County native, Nick first started covering local government in his mid-teens, before attending Santa Ana College, the American University in Cairo, and UC Irvine, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science.



THY ANH VO, Reporter

Thy is a reporter covering the cities of Anaheim, Garden Grove, and Westminster as well as transportation issues and the courts. She's the daughter of two Vietnamese refugees and grew up in Anaheim and Orange County's Little Saigon community. She speaks Vietnamese and conversational Mandarin Chinese.

During her time at Voice of OC, Thy has investigated nepotism and illegal contracts in the city of Garden Grove, an illegal pension arrangement by the Westminster city attorney and controversy over the use of publicly-funded mass mailers by county supervisors.

Thy has received accolades from the Orange County and Southern California Press Clubs, including a second place Best Public Affairs Story award from the OC Press Club for her story "Dick Jones' Sweet Deal in Westminster," and a third place Best Feature Story award from the SoCal Press Club for "Struggles of Second Generation Reveal Long Shadow of War."

Before working for Voice of OC, Thy interned at the Santa Barbara Independent; China Economic Review in Shanghai, China; and Orange County Register. She graduated from Haverford College with a degree in political science.

SPENCER CUSTODIO, Reporter

Spencer Custodio joined Voice of OC as a full-time reporter covering south Orange County and Fullerton in August 2017. Previously, he worked as one of Voice of OC’s first interns starting in 2010, covering Fullerton and general assignment stories.

During his time with Voice of OC, Custodio covered the Joe Felz election night car crash that lead to him being charged with a DUI (the case is ongoing). He also has been covering the Irvine Veteran's Cemetery, a first for Orange County, that led to a land swap with a developer that divided many veterans and residents. Recently, he covered the sudden resignation of former Laguna Niguel Mayor Jerry Slusiewicz over claims of bullying and intimidation that started when Slusiewicz found a tree trimming contract that was overpaid by $410,000.

Custodio graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism with extensive education in Constitutional law, public policy, economics and international law. He worked as the news editor at the student newspaper, The Daily Titan, during his last semester.

TERRY FRANCKE, Open Government & Public Records Consultant

Terry Francke has a 30-year history of helping journalists, citizens, public officials and ordinary government workers understand and use their First Amendment and public information rights.

Most recently, Francke founded Californians Aware, which is dedicated to the idea that journalists working with both the public and public officials at the same time could effect a change in the overall transparency landscape.

Francke previously served 14 years as general counsel to the California First Amendment Coalition, after a 10-year post as legal counsel for the California Newspaper Publishers Association.

KELLY AVILES, Litigator

Ms. Aviles, daughter of the late renowned open government activist Richard P. McKee, is an attorney who specializes in the California Public Records Act, the Ralph M. Brown Act, and the Bagley-Keene Act, and serves as litigation counsel for Californians Aware. She attended the University of La Verne College of Law, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2006. She has successfully assisted numerous clients in obtaining legal orders interpreting California’s open government laws and securing the release of important government records.

In 2012, she successfully represented Californians Aware when it teamed up with the Los Angeles Times to force the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission to comply with the Brown Act and turn over wrongfully withheld public records. In 2010, she won a case against California State University Stanislaus, obtaining an order requiring the University to disclose its foundation’s speaking appearance contract with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. Ms. Aviles has also served as outside counsel for the San Diego County Water Authority, successfully litigating two high profile public records cases against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Eastern Municipal Water District.

GABRIELLE COLÓN, Deputy Digital Editor

Gabrielle Colón is deputy digital editor at Voice of OC. Colón’s role includes social media, email, design and digital storytelling.

She started with Voice of OC as an academic intern in July 2017 during which she built out the organization’s civic events calendar.

She is currently completing her bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis on journalism and creative writing at the Master’s College, set to graduate in June 2018.

Colón has acted as a reporter, editor and social media director for her college newspaper. She also ran its first advertising campaign. She also has work experience in digital content editing and marketing for small businesses, churches and at a nonprofit in San Diego.