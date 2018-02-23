Organizers with Irvine For Responsible Growth write that they deserve to have an open and transparent debate over the future of development in Irvine and call out a series of deceptive tactics aimed at criticizing and stopping their ballot initiative.
Irvine resident Dan Chmielewski calls a letter warning against Irvine’s “slow growth” initiative as fraudulent. Local residents are trying to qualify a ballot measure that would allow voters to decide how their city grows.
As residents organize to gather signatures to put major developments to popular vote, Irvine Greater Chamber of Commerce leaders rally against the idea pondering the potential impact on housing availability and prices.