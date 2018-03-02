With new revenue from a recent sales tax increase starting in April, council members hired two police officers, and plan to add part-time code enforcement workers and other services aimed at helping the homeless.
While Westminster City Council members have struggled to make any decisions about how to deal with a $12.6 million structural deficit that is only expected to rise in coming years, they have made at least one thing clear: public safety will be a priority.
The city is facing a long-term deficit of $12.6 million and is on track to spend through its reserves in three years. Yet there is little appetite on council for either more budget cuts or tax increases.
Robin Roberts said she became a target of Councilwoman Margie Rice and other officials after she complained about potential Brown Act violations, unreported campaign contributions and conflicts of interest.