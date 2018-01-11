Karen Romero Estrada, an Anaheim resident who works as a research analyst with Orange County Communities Organized for Responsible Development (OCCORD), writes that Garden Grove should shut down short term rentals.
Changes approved by a split city council Tuesday are compromises that city staff say will lead to a settlement of a lawsuit, but they also could extend the time some rental owners were given to phase out their businesses.
At a recent meeting, city council members made tweaks to the city's ban on short-term rentals that were largely in response to lawsuits filed by operators and hosting platforms. Some residents say they felt blindsided by the changes.
Nearly 70 people marched outside the Anaheim City Hall Tuesday evening and called for the City Council to enact a strict ban on short-term rentals, which have exploded in the neighborhoods surrounding Disneyland.