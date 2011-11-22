Supervisors Back Away From Cutting Airport Firefighters
County Government
|
Instead of eliminating positions, supervisors approve one-year
contract extension and an outsourcing study.
Republicans and public safety unions used to walk hand-in-hand
through election cycles. Now they're at each other's throats.
