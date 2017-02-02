anaheim

Anaheim Neighborhoods Have Become Parking Battlegrounds

Thy Vo/Voice of OC

When Clint Breads walks out the front door of his Anaheim home each morning, he’s more often than not confronted with discarded bottles, soda cans, plastic bags, condoms and even syringes strewn along the sidewalk.

The garbage, he says, comes from people who might live blocks away but park their vehicles in front of his home because they can’t find parking in their own neighborhood.

“Right now we have a 25 to 30-foot party van, windows blacked out, satellite dishes on top, it hasn’t moved in a week. A truck with a trailer behind it is full of trash,” Breads said at an Anaheim City Council study session last week.

The study session is part of an effort by council members to find a solution to parking battlegrounds that have popped up all over Anaheim, as the city over the past decade has, without much forethought or discussion, approved scores of requests by homeowners to turn neighborhood streets into permit-only parking.   

A Daily Fight

Homeowners, especially in areas where single-family homes brush up against dense apartment housing, say it’s the only way they can keep apartment dwellers from taking up all the curb space in front of their property.

However, while permit parking may alleviate problems for homeowners, it exacerbates an already difficult situation for apartment renters who have limited parking to begin with, and complain about walking long distances every day to get to their cars, especially when returning from work late at night. In some neighborhoods nearly all the streets are now permit-only parking, which leaves renters with few options.

That’s the case for the residents of Juno Avenue, a street in southwest Anaheim shared by single-family homes on one side and single-story apartments on the other. At any given time of day, cars are parked bumper-to-bumper against the curb, including vehicles owned by people from apartment communities nearly a half mile away.

Despite red lanes meant to ensure fire trucks can access the neighborhood, desperate apartment residents now park on both sides of the alleys, blocking garages, irritating neighbors and requiring drivers to carefully shimmy their vehicles to avoid hitting other cars.

It’s gotten to the point where parking permits on are scalped like tickets to big events. Fernando Viera, a homeowner who has lived on Juno for five years, said his family buys guest parking permits from neighbors on permitted streets so they can host family during Christmas and for special events.

“But mostly we try not to have anything here,” Viera said.

The city recently approved a petition by homeowners to make the curb on one side of Juno permit-only, which will make the parking even more scarce.

Robert Rizzie, the owner of two triplexes on Juno, sees the council’s actions as fueling inequality and resentment among neighbors.

“We have 66 residents on Juno, only 17 of them are in houses,” Rizzie said. “The city is going to give 50 percent of the parking to 25 percent of the residents, [those] who have the most parking.”

Rizzie’s son, Geoff Rizzie, has lived in an apartment on Juno for 13 years. On a recent Monday just after 5 p.m., he backed out of his garage in the crowded alley to give a reporter a brief tour of the surrounding neighborhood. Five minutes later, he returned to find his garage blocked by a parked car.

“There’s been days when we’re late for work because we can’t get out of our garage,” said Geoff Rizzie.

Currently there are 38 permit parking districts in Anaheim that prohibit parking 24 hours a day. Five districts allow parking any time except from midnight to 6 a.m. Code enforcement issued 4,341 parking tickets in 2016, according to city staff.

Part of the problem is that much of the city’s housing stock was built in the 1950’s, when families had fewer cars and the city required less parking per unit, according to Public Works Director Rudy Emami. Some of the apartments on Juno have just one dedicated parking spot, while in nearby apartments there might be families doubling up in a single unit to save money.

The situation could also be worsened by the state’s density bonus law, which allows housing developers to include less parking in their project if they agree to add a certain number of affordable housing units.

City spokesman Mike Lyster said the city has tried in recent years to canvas entire neighborhoods or hold neighborhood meetings, but found most ended in a “stand-off” between two sides with very strong opinions.

“[Staff have] had conversations in the past where they bring everybody together and try to discuss it, but they find that those tend not to be all that productive,” Lyster said.

A ‘Lopsided System’

Last week, at the council’s regular meeting following the study session, council members acknowledged the problem and floated the possibility of a moratorium on new permit requests, but didn’t take any action.

“What I worry about is folks walking eight, nine, ten blocks,” said Councilman Jose Moreno. “To resolve a parking situation for a property owner, we end up making folks who work late into the night walk several blocks.”

Councilman James Vanderbilt said by adding permit districts, the city doesn’t create any new parking but makes it harder for some people and easier for others.

“The city can’t create more parking spaces on its streets, but it can lower the supply by creating these restrictions,” said Vanderbilt. “We seem to have this lopsided system that has only amplified as time goes on.”

Emami said that apartment and property owners will need to be part of the solution. “We need help from apartment owners to require more on-site [parking], or not to overcrowd the apartments with drivers,” he said.

Councilman Steve Faessel said the problem would be solved without pressure from the city on apartment complexes that don’t provide adequate parking.

“I believe some of these apartment owners are happy with the status quo and unless the city is able to use additional pressure, the status quo will remain,” Faessel said.

Robert Rizzie, the landlord, believes permit parking should be done away with altogether, although he is open to other solutions that would allow apartment residents to share space in the neighborhood without overcrowding streets. And, he said, homeowners should also do their part by using their garages and driveways.

“We’re not asking for special treatment, we just want it to be fair,” said Rizzie.

Contact Thy Vo at tvo@voiceofoc.org or follow her on Twitter @thyanhvo.

  • buzzookaman

    Enforce zoning laws is paramount, quit building dense housing and get banks to quit giving multiple families a loan on a single family homes because police won’t even go into some of these neighborhoods at night.

  • Becks Torres

    Why isn’t the police citing these vehicles? I understand the homeowners frustration.

    • LFOldTimer

      Cops taking orders from the Mayor and the Council.

      More selective enforcement of the law in honor of political correctness.

      Fastest growing occupation in Anaheim: (1) Food cart vendor; (2) Community Organizer for the Homeless.

      The code enforcement officers in Anaheim must feel like Maytag repairmen.

      • Becks Torres

        Um, I like the mayor, but laws need to be enforced all around. Yeah, I bet code enforcement is always busy. Political correctness has gone haywire. I long for the Anaheim I used to know…..

        • LFOldTimer

          You must be 93 years old.

          • Becks Torres

            Ha! No, only in my 40’s. The 1970’s and 1980’s were the best. 🙂

          • LFOldTimer

            There is life outside of Anaheim.

            Sometimes you have to step over the casualties to save yourself.

          • Becks Torres

            Of course, there is. This is the largest city in O.C. so I expect there to be problems.

          • LFOldTimer

            Problems? That’s an understatement. It’s a war zone. I heard on the radio tonight that the cops found hand grenades in Anaheim and there was a building ablaze a short distance away. I guess if you’re a war correspondent or writing a dissertation on urban warfare it would be a great place to live. But if sirens and police helicopters and cars blasting rap music and the sound of live gunfire annoy you, it’s probably a place you would want to avoid. Maybe living on the perimeter of Disneyland would be safe tho since it would have added police protection to maintain the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ facade.

    • David Zenger

      Parking on a public street isn’t illegal. No law to enforce – unless you have an overnight parking ban or permit only parking.

      • Becks Torres

        My comment was regarding those that are parking in alleys and blocking garages.

  • ryan.

    This isn’t a parking problem, it’s a density problem. Too many people living under a single roof. As long as 8 people are living in a 3 bedroom house this will always be a problem. Not sure what Anaheim’s legal minimum is but in Santa Ana the first person needs 60 sq ft, everyone after needs 50. Go drive around a neighborhood in Santa Ana about 8PM, it’s bumper to bumper.

    • LFOldTimer

      Finally, somebody speaking in the language of common sense. A language that is becoming obsolete and one that few people understand anymore.

      Thank you.

      Oh, and 8 is a conservative estimate.

  • Paul Lucas

    Huge problem everywhere in so cal. When a neighborhood goes to permits it spills over to the next closest neighborhood as a result. Need more mass transit and mandate parking minimums in apartment complexes.

    • LFOldTimer

      We need to stop importing poverty.

  • Dennis

    One of the reasons I moved. Also the street I lived on had plenty of crime, including, but not limited to, a meth lab that burnt down, people crapping in the front yard, parking their cars in my front yard – and a little boy was stabbed to death directly across the street an one door over.

    I’ve moved to another city and couldn’t be happier. Now, to move out of CA.

  • David Zenger

    There is no solution, only palliatives. And as someone who got sick of people coming and going all night long, car alarms going off at all hours, and trash in my front yard I was very pleased to get permit parking on our street. That was in 2012 and our laity of life increased dramatically.

    • LFOldTimer

      “Now if only we could get the cop helicopter pilots to quit practicing their circling 150 ft about our street…”

      Perhaps if Anaheim declares itself a ‘sanctuary city’ the police helicopters will go away.

  • LFOldTimer

    Too many people living in garages or renting them out. No place to park their cars in multi-family residences but on the streets.

    But naturally this article fails to report the obvious.