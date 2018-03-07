CalOptima Considers Building Homeless Housing

Housing & Homelessness
Officials at CalOptima, Orange County’s health plan for the low income and elderly, are considering plans to use the property surrounding the agency’s headquarters to build a mixed-use development that includes affordable housing and permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals.

Anaheim Neighborhoods Have Become Parking Battlegrounds

Anaheim
Faced with an influx of cars from other neighborhoods, Anaheim homeowners have increasingly pushed the city for permit-only parking on their streets. But that has forced apartment dwellers to park blocks -- and in some cases nearly a mile -- from their homes.