Residents of the Green Lantern Village in Westminster -- many who are senior citizens and Vietnamese refugees -- are fighting back against plans by the property owner to close the 130-space mobile home park, which they say would displace more than one hundred families in a county where affordable housing is increasingly scarce.
Officials at CalOptima, Orange County’s health plan for the low income and elderly, are considering plans to use the property surrounding the agency’s headquarters to build a mixed-use development that includes affordable housing and permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals.
There’s a serious risk of the county eventually becoming an economy of low-wage “servants” and wealthy homeowners, unless there’s a stronger focus on expanding the housing supply, according to Chapman University researchers who are advising county officials.
Members of the public raised concerns about a shortage of housing options for homeless people, a troubling county economic future, and alleged improprieties by supervisors in choosing a major airport contractor.
Faced with an influx of cars from other neighborhoods, Anaheim homeowners have increasingly pushed the city for permit-only parking on their streets. But that has forced apartment dwellers to park blocks -- and in some cases nearly a mile -- from their homes.