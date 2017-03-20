President Trump’s Budget: A Return to Seniors Eating Dog Food?

Anaheim, Calif. (March 17, 2017) – President Trump sent his Budget Blueprint, also known as the “skinny budget,” to Congress yesterday which is focused on discretionary spending levels for fiscal year 2018. While further details will be made known in the future, the initial budget makes investments in defense programs, paid for through deep cuts to non-defense discretionary (NDD) programs, such as Meals on Wheels.

Anaheim-based SeniorServ is Orange County’s largest provider of Meals on Wheels services to at-risk seniors and relies heavily on these grants that are in jeopardy of being eliminated. “The cuts in the president’s budget hearken to the shocking headlines in the 60’s and 70’s about seniors eating dog food because they couldn’t afford healthy meals,” said Holly Hagler, SeniorServ’s CEO. “Since then, Meals on Wheels programs have expanded to every county across our country, and they have greatly reduced senior hunger and malnourishment. Eliminating funding for the most basic of human needs – nourishing food – shows a lack of understanding of the far-reaching impact of Meals on Wheels programs.”

In response to White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney’s comments on Thursday that programs like Meals on Wheels “don’t work,” SeniorServ board member Lynn Daucher said, “Really? As a former Republican Assemblywoman and former Director of the California Department of Aging which oversees, on behalf of the federal government, the Meals on Wheels Program in our state, I can assure Mr. Mulvaney that hungry seniors do receive and eat the food provided by Meals on Wheels.” Daucher continued, “In Orange County, we have waiting lists of poor seniors because funding has not kept pace with our aging population. I deplore Mr. Mulvaney’s comments about Meals on Wheels.”