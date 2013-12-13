Countywide

WATCH: City Attorney Investigating Mayor Pulido’s Property Swap

This week on PBS SoCaL, we delve into the latest on a controversial property swamp involving Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido.

In response to Voice of OC's reporting, Pulido has changed his official financial disclosures to show his ownership of the house in question.

The city attorney is investigating the issue and says she will present a report to council members Dec. 16.

We also discuss:

Voice of OC's weekly news segments are broadcast on PBS SoCaL Wednesdays and Fridays at 5 p.m.

