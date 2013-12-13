WATCH: City Attorney Investigating Mayor Pulido’s Property Swap

Click above to watch the video.

This week on PBS SoCaL, we delve into the latest on a controversial property swamp involving Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido.

In response to Voice of OC's reporting, Pulido has changed his official financial disclosures to show his ownership of the house in question.

The city attorney is investigating the issue and says she will present a report to council members Dec. 16.

We also discuss:

A heated debate over whether to build a power plant or a park in Anaheim.

Activists march on Santa Ana's streets to demand an end to local probation officials referring children for deportation.

Voice of OC's weekly news segments are broadcast on PBS SoCaL Wednesdays and Fridays at 5 p.m.