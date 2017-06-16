Anaheim Hands Review of Off-Duty LAPD Officer to District Attorney

8 Shares Share 6 Email

The Anaheim Police Department has handed off a review of an altercation between an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer and a group of Anaheim teens to the Orange County District Attorney’s office, which will determine whether or not to file charges against either party.

The investigation is into a February incident, which was captured on cell phone video and shows 13-year-old Christian Dorscht, struggling to escape the grip of Kevin Ferguson, who was holding onto the boy’s arm and hoodie. When one teen tries to pull Dorscht free, another teen shoves Ferguson over a hedge. During the ensuing struggle, Ferguson pulls a gun from his waistband and a shot is heard.

Ferguson was not arrested, although Dorscht and a 15-year-old boy who intervened were both arrested.

Outrage over a number of issues including the arrest of the teens but not Ferguson and the way Anaheim police handled the incident sparked protests by more than 200 people and resulted in the arrest of 23.

Shortly after the incident, Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada said the department would conduct an investigation and present its findings to the District Attorney within two weeks. It has been nearly four months.

According to the Anaheim Police Department press release, more than 90 interviews have been completed during that time and the investigative case file is more than 400 pages long.

Ferguson is on leave pending an internal investigation into the incident by LAPD.

