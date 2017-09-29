The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

County of Orange Celebrates Building 16 Groundbreaking

Santa Ana, CA (September 28, 2017) — The County of Orange held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for the new Building 16, the first building to be constructed as part of the County’s Civic Center Facilities Master Plan for the Civic Center area in Santa Ana.

County officials used shovels to turn over soil where the future six-floor building will stand in 2020, when construction is expected to be completed.

Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor, said, “It is exciting to see the beginning stages of this major improvement project. The empty space we see here today will transform into a beautiful building where members of the public will be able to more easily get their needs met by the County.”

The new building will provide approximately 250,000 gross square feet of new office space, two levels of below grade secured employee parking, and an Event and Conference Center planned for use by both the County and the public. The building will also include a One Stop public counter with 13 departments represented, offering efficient public access to services of multiple County agencies.

“This building represents the future of Orange County government and its commitment to serving the people in the most efficient and effective way possible,” said Vice Chair Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “We’re rethinking what accessing services should look like, we’re creating a better way for customer service and serving our residents.”

According to plans for Building 16, employees from OC Public Works, OC Waste and Recycling, Treasurer-Tax Collector, Auditor-Controller, and Clerk-Recorder will move into new building. The building’s design will improve space use by reducing per-employee square footage from 375 feet to 260 feet – reflecting changing workspace needs and also lowering operating costs.

Reducing the square feet of space per employee is a more efficient use of space and thus taxpayer dollars,” said Supervisor Todd Spitzer, Third District. “The new workspaces will improve the collaborative effort, promoting innovation, teamwork, and efficiency among County employees and the constituents we serve.”