Campaign Staffer for Phil Janowicz Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Charges

A campaign staffer for Phil Janowicz, a Democratic congressional candidate running against Republican congressman Rep. Ed Royce, has resigned over allegations he sexually harassed women while an employee of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

On Wednesday the OC Weekly reported allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by several women against an official at the Democratic Party of Orange County and the Orange County Labor Federation.

The women made the allegations in social media posts as part of #metoo, a hashtag aimed at raising awareness of sexual misconduct.

Janowicz released a statement on his campaign’s Facebook’s page that does not refer to the allegations specifically or name the staffer. The campaign will not release the name of the staffer who has resigned.

Janowicz’s full statement:

Yesterday afternoon, I accepted the resignation of a senior member of my campaign staff. There have been allegations that have arisen during his time at a previous employer. He vehemently denies these allegations, and I await the results of the formal investigation. I want to state firmly and unequivocally: sexual harassment and sexual assault have absolutely no place in our society and absolutely no place on a political campaign that fights for equality, inclusiveness, and empowering others. I have always and will continue to encourage those working on my campaign to come to me directly should any impropriety occur or if anyone feels uncomfortable. As a teacher, I was available to my students whenever they felt intimidated by others and personally led the charge against two harassers in CSUF chemistry. I will continue my open door policy in this campaign as I have since the beginning. No one should ever feel like they can’t speak out and be heard. And personally, I’d like to thank my friends and supporters for reaching out to me the past few days. I’m very grateful for all your support.

Contact Thy Vo at tvo@voiceofoc.org or follow her on Twitter @thyanhvo.