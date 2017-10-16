Court of Appeals Stops Esperanza Hills Project—Again.

Yorba Linda, CA October 16, 2017 – The residents’ group Protect Our Homes and Hills (POHAH) has been engaged in a land use battle of monumental proportions with the County of Orange since 2012. The 4th District Court of Appeals ruled on Friday the 13th, that claims for a defective Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on Esperanza Hills were accurate.

The 340-unit Esperanza Hills project on 469 steep hillside acres above Yorba Linda was originally approved by the Orange County Board of Supervisors in June 2015. POHAH, along with four other co-petitioners (Hills For Everyone; Friends of Harbors, Beaches, and Parks; Endangered Habitats League; and the California Native Plant Society), litigated this project. Petitioners won a California Environmental Quality Act lawsuit under Judge Claster in late June 2016 overturning the project approvals, entitlements, and EIR. Within the last few weeks Judge Claster approved the revised EIR and finalized the Writ—meaning the court’s conditions of the first lawsuit had been met. Then the Appellate Court decision was issued, essentially overturning the project again.

Marlene Nelson, co-chair of POHAH, stated, “From the get-go our interest has been in public safety and a reduced density. We sincerely hope the developer takes this to heart with our latest court victory.” In addition to the 2015 lawsuit, writ, and the appeal, residents also carried the burden of a new lawsuit filed after the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the revised project in May 2017. “It became almost comical that the project’s entrance transformed at every public meeting held. How do you evaluate the impacts when the project keeps changing?”

By way of background, residents appealed four main issues lost in the original 2015 lawsuit. These included: 1) Project Description (adjacency to Chino Hills State Park), 2) Fire Evacuation and Access, 3) Biology (impacts to sensitive plant species), and 4) the project’s Water Use. Based on the appellate court decision: the County needs to recirculate the Esperanza Hills EIR because of its deficiencies and inadequate analysis on project description, fire evacuation/access, and water use.