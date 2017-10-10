Spitzer Could Be Fined $1,258 By State Ethics Commission

2 Shares Share 2 Email

County Supervisor Todd Spitzer could be fined $1,258 by the state ethics commission for failing to report campaign expenditures on time, according to the agenda of the Fair Political Practices Commission posted Monday.

Spitzer’s 2016 campaign committees, Spitzer for Supervisor 2016 and Spitzer for Central Committee 2016, failed to report $6,109 in expenditures, according to the agenda for the agency.

Spitzer’s campaign said Tuesday it did report the expenditures on time but failed to itemize the charges on a separate form, causing the violation.

The violation and proposed fine still have to be approved by commissioners at the Oct. 19 meeting.

Spitzer currently is running for Orange County District Attorney.

