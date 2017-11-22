0 Shares Share Email

November 18, 2017

1,000 Turkeys Donated to KidWorks’ Families This Thanksgiving Season

Santa Ana, Calif. – Thanks to the generosity of Orange County businesses and organizations, approximately 1,000 frozen turkeys were distributed on Saturday, November 18 to families in need served by the nonprofit KidWorks of Santa Ana.

Assemblyman Tom Daly (D – Anaheim) spearheaded the activity, which was nicknamed Operation Turkey. Daly organized a coalition of sponsors and donated funds to purchase the turkeys from local Orange County sources.

“We hope Operation Turkey will help enhance the Thanksgiving celebration for the recipients and their families,” said Daly. ““KidWorks and our sponsors have been fabulous community partners, underscoring this day of giving.”

Other sponsors included Electricians, Local 441; Ironworkers, Local 416; Santa Ana Police Officers Association; State Farm Company Foundation; Amy Transportation; Anheuser-Busch; Laborers, Local 652; Cal Optima; Orange County Employees Association; and Orange County’s Credit Union. Additionally, UPS and the Santa Ana Police Department delivered the turkeys to KidWorks’ three neighborhood centers.

“We are happy knowing that our KidWorks’ families will be enjoying a hearty turkey dinner this Thanksgiving and wish to thank Assemblyman Daly and all who are involved in making it happen,” said KidWorks Executive Director David Benavides.

The turkeys were handed out at KidWorks’ Dan Donahue Center in Santa Ana to KidWorks’ families and the community, on a first come, first served basis.

About KidWorks

Since 1993, KidWorks has helped at-risk children, youth and families in Santa Ana, California thrive in body, mind and spirit. As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, KidWorks offers educational support, leadership and character-building programs, and health and fitness activities that begin with preschoolers and follow youth into their college years. KidWorks’ main building, the Dan Donahue Center, serves the highest number of children and offers a state-licensed preschool. In total, KidWorks operates four centers that have become safe havens in gang-heavy, high-crime and overcrowded residential areas in central Santa Ana. KidWorks serves 1,000 children, youth and parents weekly and reaches over 4,000 community members annually. To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.

