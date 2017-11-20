The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

P R E S S R E L E A S E

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Debbie Bell, Interim Assistant City Manager/Management Services Director (949) 362-4386; dbell@cityoflagunaniguel.org Laguna Niguel City Council Expected to Appoint Kristine Ridge as City Manager

Laguna Niguel, CA – On Tuesday, November 21, 2017, the City Council of Laguna Niguel is expected to name Kristine Ridge as City Manager. This decision will conclude a nationwide executive recruitment search conducted by Dave Morgan of Ralph Andersen and Associates that resulted in attracting over 50 qualified applicants.

The City Manager implements the policies established by the City Council and has full management responsibility for all City services and activities. Kristine is uniquely poised to assume the top leadership position among City employees due to her demonstrated success in managing complex programs, extensive understanding of fiscal management, ability to manage large projects, and commitment to transparent government and continuous improvement.

Kristine Ridge is currently the Assistant City Manager of Anaheim and is responsible for coordination of many municipal initiatives and providing executive supervision over a number of City departments. She serves as liaison for all major developments and oversees strategic planning and labor relations. Kristine began her career as an auditor, steadily gaining experience with appointments as City Auditor, City Treasurer, Finance Director, Human Resources Director and Deputy City Manager for the City of Anaheim.

“Kristine’s 29-year distinguished public service career, with the last 24 years in multiple high level positions with the City of Anaheim, as well as her talent for creating solutions will make her an outstanding City Manager for Laguna Niguel,” said Mayor Fred Minagar. “We know that Kristine will continue our City’s tradition of high quality service and commitment to conservative financial policies.”