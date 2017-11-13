0 Shares Share Email

SANTA ANA UNITES WITH 11 FOUNDING JURISDICTIONS SUPPORTING PROVEN NEW MODEL FOR PROTECTING THEIR COMMUNITIES

SANTA ANA, CA – At a time when harsh immigration policies are disrupting our communities, separating families, and increasing detention and deportation, City staff and legal services providers from Santa Ana joined with peers from across the country on Thursday, November 9, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio as part of the launch of the Vera Institute of Justice’s Safety and Fairness for Everyone (SAFE) Cities Network, a multi-jurisdiction network dedicated to providing publicly-funded representation for people facing deportation.

Santa Ana and other SAFE Cities Network members are united in their commitment to the belief that a crucial way to keep our communities safe is to ensure legal representation for those whose future depends on it. Through their leadership and pioneering practices, Santa Ana and other SAFE Cities Network jurisdictions wil l offer a new model for encouraging both safe and welcoming communities. Santa Ana was selected by Vera through a competitive request for proposals process this past summer.

“Providing legal representation to those facing deportation helps build and maintain trust in law enforcement and our local institutions and keeps us all safe,” said Mayor Pro Tem Michele Martinez. “If our residents don’t feel safe – for example, coming forward to report crimes and cooperating with law enforcement – all of us are at more risk.”

“The City of Santa Ana has emerged as a regional and national leader in local efforts to protect undocumented immigrants,” said Councilmember Vicente Sarmiento. “Our partnership with Vera and the SAFE Cities Network will enable Santa Ana to continue supporting our community by ensuring due process for detained immigrants in court proceedings,” he added.

“Our community is safest when our neighbors trust their governm ent officials and institutions and know they will be treated justly and with respect and dignity,” said Councilmember David Benavides. “It is up to us to minimize that disruption by finding efficient, effective and humane solutions to ensure detained immigrants receive the support they need.”

“Santa Ana is committed to social justice and we stand to support every member of our community,” said Councilmember Sal Tinajero. “I am proud of our partnership with Vera and the SAFE Cities Network, where we will offer—for the first time in our City’s history—legal defense to individuals facing deportation.”

“No one should be forced to go into immigration court alone when their life and freedom are at stake. However, this violation of due process happens every day in courtrooms throughout the United States,” said Lindsay Toczylowski, Executive Director of Immigrant Defenders Law Center. “The SAFE Cities Network is taking a bold step today to de fend our communities, keep our families together and provide hope to those targeted by new immigration enforcement tactics.”

The launch of the SAFE Cities Network coincided with the release of a new study from Vera showing that providing universal public defense dramatically increases the likelihood of indigent immigrants prevailing and returning to their families, jobs and communities. Providing legal representation to those facing deportation maintains trust in governmental institutions and supports public safety for all local residents.

The evaluation of the New York Immigrant Family Unity Project (NYIFUP), which pioneered universal representation for detained indigent immigrants in deportation proceedings, showed a successful outcome rate of 48 percent, a 1,100 percent increase from the pre-NYIFUP 4 percent success rate for cases that did not have attorneys at the Varick Street Immigration Court in New York City.

Under the new SAFE Cities Netw ork initiative, Santa Ana will provide funding for trained legal service providers to represent immigrants facing deportation proceedings supplemented by a catalyst grant administered by Vera. Vera will provide technical expertise and support, including assistance in identifying and training legal service providers, providing opportunities to share best practices with other jurisdictions, and providing data collection and analyses for the purpose of evaluating the network’s impact.

Other members of the SAFE Cities Network include the following jurisdictions: Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Dane County, WI; Oakland/Alameda County, CA; Prince George’s County, MD; Sacramento, CA; and San Antonio, TX.

For more information, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (714) 647-5200.

About the Vera Institute of Justice:

Vera Institute of Justice is an independent nonprofit national research an d policy organization working with governments to build and improve justice systems that ensure fairness, promote safety, and strengthen communities.

La Ciudad de Santa Ana Ayuda a Lanzar el Programa SAFE Cities Network para Brindar Defensa Pública a los Inmigrantes que se Enfrentan a la Deportación

SANTA ANA SE UNE CON 11 JURISDICCIONES QUE APOYAN EL NUEVO MODELO PROBADO PARA LA PROTECCIÓN DE SUS COMUNIDADES

SANTA ANA, CA – En un momento en que las duras políticas de inmigración están perturbando nuestras comunidades, separando familias y aumentando la detención y deportación, el personal de la Ciudad y los proveedores de servicios legales de Santa Ana se unieron a sus pares de todo el país el jueves 9 de noviembre de 2017 en Columbus, Ohio como parte del SAFE Cities Network del Vera Institute of Justice (Vera), una red de jurisdicciones múltiples dedicada a proporcionar representación legal financiada con fondos públicos para las personas que enfrentan la deportación.

Santa Ana y otros miembros de SAFE Cities Network están unidos en su compromiso con la creencia de que una forma crucial de mantener seguras a nuestras comunidades es garantizar la representación legal para aquellos cuyo futuro depende de ello. A través de su liderazgo y prácticas pioneras, Santa Ana y otras jurisdicciones del SAFE Cities Network ofrecerán un nuevo modelo para fomentar comunidades seguras y acogedoras. Santa Ana fue seleccionado por Vera a través de un proceso competitivo de solicitud de propuestas el verano pasado.

“Brindar representación legal a quienes enfrentan la deportación ayuda a construir y mantener la confianza en la aplicación de la ley y en nuestras instituciones locales y nos mantiene a todos seguros,” dijo la Alcalde Pro Tem Michele Martínez. “Si nuestros residentes no se sienten seguros, por ejemplo, al presentar denuncias de delitos y cooperar con las fuerzas del orden público, todos nosotros estamos en mayor riesgo.”

“La Ciudad de Santa Ana se ha convertido en un líder regional y nacional en los esfuerzos locales para proteger a los inmigrantes indocumentados,” dijo el Concejal Vicente Sarmiento. “Nuestra asociación con Vera y SAFE Cities Network permitirá a Santa Ana continuar apoyando a nuestra comunidad asegurando el debido proceso legal para los inmigrantes detenidos en los procedimientos judiciales,” agregó.

“Nuestra comunidad es más segura cuando nuestros vecinos confían en sus funcionarios e instituciones gubernamentales y saben que serán tratados con justicia, respeto y dignidad,” dijo el Concejal David Benavides. “Depende de nosotros minimizar esa interrupción, encontrando soluciones eficientes, efectivas y humanas para garantizar que los inmigrantes detenidos reciban el apoyo que necesitan.”

“Santa Ana está comprometida con la justicia social y respaldamos a todos los miembros de nuestra comunidad,” dijo el Concejal Sal Tinajero. “Me enorgullece nuestra asociación con Vera y el SAFE Cities Network, donde ofreceremos, por primera vez en la historia de nuestra ciudad, la defensa legal a las personas que enfrentan la deportación.”

“Nadie debe ser obligado a ir solo a los procedimientos judiciales de inmigración cuando su vida y su libertad están en riesgo. Sin embargo, esta violación del debido proceso legal ocurre todos los días en los procedimientos judiciales de todo Estados Unidos,” dijo Lindsay Toczylowski, Directora Ejecutiva del Centro de Derecho de Defensores de Inmigrantes (Immigrant Defenders Law Center). “El SAFE Cities Network está dando un valiente paso hoy para defender nuestras comunidades, mantener unidas a nuestras familias y brindar esperanza a aquellos que son apuntados de nuevas tácticas de aplicación de inmigración.”

El lanzamiento del SAFE Cities Network coincidió con el lanzamien to de un nuevo estudio de Vera que muestra que proporcionar defensa pública universal aumenta drásticamente la probabilidad de que los inmigrantes indigentes prevalezcan y regresen a sus familias, trabajos y comunidades. Proporcionar representación legal a los que enfrentan la deportación mantiene la confianza en las instituciones gubernamentales y respalda la seguridad pública de todos los residentes locales.

La evaluación del Proyecto de Unidad Familiar de Inmigrantes de Nueva York (New York Immigrant Family Unity Project o NYIFUP), que fue pionera en la representación universal para inmigrantes indigentes detenidos en procedimientos de deportación, mostró una tasa de éxito del 48 por ciento, un aumento de 1.100 por ciento de la tasa de éxito anterior al 4 por ciento del NYIFUP para casos que no tenía abogados en el los procedimientos judiciales del Varick Street Immigration Court en la ciudad de Nueva York.

Bajo la nueva iniciativa del SAFE Citie s Network, Santa Ana proporcionará fondos para proveedores de servicios legales capacitados para representar a los inmigrantes que enfrentan procesos de deportación, complementados por una beca administrada por Vera. Vera proporcionará asistencia técnica y apoyo, lo cual incluye asistencia para identificar y capacitar a proveedores de servicios legales, brindando oportunidades para compartir las mejores prácticas con otras jurisdicciones y brindando recopilación y análisis de datos con el fin de evaluar el impacto del SAFE Cities Network.

Otros miembros del SAFE Cities Network incluyen las siguientes jurisdicciones: Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Dane County, WI; Oakland / Condado de Alameda, CA; Condado de Prince George, MD; Sacramento, CA; y San Antonio, TX.

Para obtener más información, comuníquese con la Oficina del Administrador de la Ciudad al (714) 647-5200.

Sobre el Vera Institute o f Justice:

Vera Institute of Justice es una organización independiente de investigación y política sin fines de lucro que trabaja con los gobiernos para construir y mejorar los sistemas de justicia que aseguran la equidad, promueven la seguridad, y fortalecen las comunidades.

