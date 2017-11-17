Voice of OC Adds Deputy Digital Editor

0 Shares Share Email

Voice of OC has added a deputy digital editor to its team, helping further enhance the

newsroom’s social media, website, marketing and graphics efforts. Gabrielle Colón has

joined the staff, helping to manage Voice of OC’s social media accounts, website, and

year-end fundraising drive.

Colón first started at Voice of OC as an intern in the summer of 2017, working with

Digital Editor Sonya Quick and bringing the site’s events calendar page back to life.

“Gaby has great leadership qualities, creativity and focus, in addition to a great analytic

mind and ability to work under deadline. She gets things done. Every time anyone on our

site looks up a civic event on our calendar, it’s because of her incredible work as an

intern. Our readers are really lucky to keep benefiting from her continued efforts on

behalf of local non-profit journalism,” said Publisher Norberto Santana Jr.

Gabrielle works to send out Voice of OC’s daily and weekly headlines, news alerts, and

social media posts. She has also been editing photos for the site and working with the

marketing design plan for NewsMatch, Voice of OC’s sponsor for dollar-for-dollar

donation matching this year, on making the most out of VOC’s fundraising drive.

Gaby is currently studying Print Media at The Master’s University, where she will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in May. She worked [at different times] as a writer, editor, and director of social media at the student paper, The Campus Chronicle. She also has done digital content editing for a couple non-profits and edited The Book of Proverbs Wisdom for Life: Volume One Chapters 1-18 by Maureen Schaffer.