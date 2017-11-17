Voice of OC Adds Deputy Digital Editor

|
Voice of OC has added a deputy digital editor to its team, helping further enhance the
newsroom’s social media, website, marketing and graphics efforts. Gabrielle Colón has
joined the staff, helping to manage Voice of OC’s social media accounts, website, and
year-end fundraising drive.
Colón first started at Voice of OC as an intern in the summer of 2017, working with
Digital Editor Sonya Quick and bringing the site’s events calendar page back to life.
“Gaby has great leadership qualities, creativity and focus, in addition to a great analytic
mind and ability to work under deadline. She gets things done. Every time anyone on our
site looks up a civic event on our calendar, it’s because of her incredible work as an
intern. Our readers are really lucky to keep benefiting from her continued efforts on
behalf of local non-profit journalism,” said Publisher Norberto Santana Jr.
Gabrielle works to send out Voice of OC’s daily and weekly headlines, news alerts, and
social media posts. She has also been editing photos for the site and working with the
marketing design plan for NewsMatch, Voice of OC’s sponsor for dollar-for-dollar
donation matching this year, on making the most out of VOC’s fundraising drive.
Gaby is currently studying Print Media at The Master’s University, where she will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in May. She worked [at different times] as a writer, editor, and director of social media at the student paper, The Campus Chronicle. She also has done digital content editing for a couple non-profits and edited The Book of Proverbs Wisdom for Life: Volume One Chapters 1-18 by Maureen Schaffer.