Norberto Santana Jr. honored by OC Business Journal as one of 2017’s 500 most influential leaders

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. was recently honored by the Orange County Business Journal as one of the County’s 500 most influential leaders and is included in the OC 500 Directory of Influence. Santana was particularly recognized for his successful lawsuit under the California Public Records Act against the County of Orange and his award by the OC Press Club as best columnist in 2017.

Honorees come from every aspect of the community from activists to educators and religious leaders to a variety of industries such as professional services, technology, manufacturing, development and finance.

Voice of OC’s Chairman, also an OC 500 honoree, Wylie Aitken said, “Under Norberto’s

leadership, Voice of OC has become the definitive source for important stories on county and local government. He demands his reporters present a fair picture of the facts in the news stories, and he provides insightful opinion in his columns. I may not always agree with him, but I respect his dedication to government transparency.”

In just eight years, Voice of OC has become the leader in civic news for Orange County. The news agency is recognized both locally and nationally for quality, traditional journalism in a cutting-edge online non-profit format.