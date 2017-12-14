Public’s Voice silenced at Edison Community Engagement Panel

December 14, Thursday, 2107

Yesterday, in a three-two vote, the San Juan Capistrano City Council removed Councilmember Pam Patterson, Esq. from Southern California Edison’s San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) Community Engagement Panel (CEP).

According to opponents of Edison’s plans to bury lethal nuclear waste at San Onofre State Beach, the removal of Patterson could not have come at a worse time.

Edison is just days away from beginning the process of burying 3.6 million pounds of highly radioactive waste in giant, thin-walled steel containers just 108 feet from the beach, and three feet above a corrosive salt water table. According to geologists, the waste is in the middle of a tsunami inundation zone situated near an earthquake fault as deep and as dangerous to the facility as the San Andreas.

The geological and corrosion risks at the site make the probability of a nuclear release at San Onofre “inevitable,” says Robert Pope, an Orange County geologist. Pope made the statement in a live interview on KUSI News last year.

The CEP is a ratepayer-funded community education panel which meets quarterly to discuss public safety issues involving the decommissioning of SONGS. Critics have been skeptical of the CEP’s efforts to engage the community as required under Nuclear Regulatory Commission guidelines, claiming it is largely a public relations effort by Edison to pacify Southern California’s residents and political leaders into believing that storing nuclear waste three feet above the saltwater table in half-inch steel cans is safe.

As a member of the CEP, Patterson has been a vocal, and sometimes confrontational critic of Edison. According to Patterson, Edison uses the forum in a manner that suppresses the views of opposing scientists and informed citizens. “Misleading presentations occur at every meeting,” says Patterson.