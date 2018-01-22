The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Court Extends Grand Jury Application Deadline to February 5

Santa Ana, CA – Orange County Superior Court Assistant Presiding Judge Kirk Nakamura has extended the application deadline to Monday, February 5, to serve on the next 19-member Orange County Grand Jury. The Court typically receives applications from about 150 residents. So far, just 70 individuals have applied for the panel that will serve from July 2018 through June 2019.

Judge Nakamura said, “One of the best opportunities to get an insider’s view of local government and to improve the lives of your fellow citizens is to become a grand juror.” He added, “I encourage Orange County residents to take advantage of this exciting opportunity.”

The Grand Jury panel serves as a public watchdog over local government entities, investigates citizen complaints, evaluates conditions at our county’s jails, and issues indictments for serious crimes. The panel prepares and publishes reports which include recommendations for improvement of local government agencies. The appropriate government agency must respond to the report in writing.

The final selection of the 19-member panel is achieved by a random drawing of 25 to 30 candidates who are nominated and confirmed by Superior Court judges to proportionally represent the five supervisorial districts in Orange County. A committee of judges reviews applications and interviews qualified candidates.

Qualifications to serve on the Grand Jury include being an Orange County resident, a United States citizen, and at least 18 years old. Grand jurors receive a $50 per day stipend, mileage reimbursement, and onsite parking at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana where the 19- member panel meets. The panel sets its own schedule, which typically includes working 30 to 35 hours per week, observing the 13 Court holidays, and taking two additional weeks off during the term.

An application form and additional information are available on the Grand Jury website at www.ocgrandjury.org, by calling the Grand Jury Hotline at 657-622-6747, or in person at the Jury Commissioner’s Office, 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, 92701.