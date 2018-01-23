|
Jan. 22, 2018
Award-winning film documentary, “Women of 1915” airs on January 30th in Santa Ana.
Santa Ana, Calif. – The Orange County Armenian community is hosting a film screening and director discussion of the award-winning film documentary, “Women of 1915” on Tue., Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Gugasian Hall located at the Forty Martyrs Armenian Church, 5315 W. McFadden Avenue, Santa Ana.
The event is $20 and includes the film, discussion with the producer/director, Armenian food and drinks. Tickets can be purchased at www.itsmyseat.com/womenof1915
Produced and directed by Bared Maronian, the “Women of 1915” is a documentary about honoring brave women of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, many of whom lost their lives, survived to create new lives, or were forced into lives that were not their own. Many women, Armenian, European, and American traveled great distances to rescue lives, even at the risk of their own. Among the women highlighted in the film are survivors, volunteers, and resisters, including survivor Aurora Mardiganian, American volunteer Mary Louise Graffam, diplomat Diana Apkar, and Danish missionary Maria Jacobsen.
The evening is organized by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Orange County Chapter. ANCA’s mission is to support and preserve Armenian heritage, culture and history, but also to advocate the advancement of policy issues important to the Armenian diaspora on all government levels.
