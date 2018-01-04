1 Shares Share 1 Email

County Approves Purchase of Building for Behavioral Health Services

Santa Ana, Calif. — The County of Orange Board of Supervisors approved the purchase and sale agreement with Fountain Valley School District for purchase of an office building for the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) at 265 S. Anita Drive in the City of Orange.

The property is intended for use by the County for a Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) and additional behavioral health services, which will create a campus-like setting to treat individuals with serious mental illness and substance use disorders. While many of the services considered for inclusion in the behavioral health campus already exist in the community, the co-location of these services at the new property is expected to improve the integration of services and lead to improved outcomes for clients.

“The ability to co-locate these vital services will result in better treatment and shorter wait times for those in crisis,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor.

A CSU is a facility that provides emergency psychiatric and crisis stabilization services that include intervention, medication administration, consultation with significant others and outpatient providers. The primary goal of the CSU is to refer clients to the most appropriate, non-hospital setting or to facilitate admission to psychiatric inpatient units when needed.

“The County’s crisis stabilization units are a vital component in the system of care,” said Vice Chair Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “Services like this are key to addressing the growing prevalence of mental health and homelessness.”

Per the approved purchase and sale agreement with Fountain Valley School District, the County plans to purchase the office building at 265 S. Anita Drive for $7,799,050 following inspection of the building and completion of due diligence investigations. The property is a two-story, approximately 44,556-square-foot building located within one half mile of entrance and exit ramps of the 5, 57, and 22 Freeways and two blocks south of Chapman Avenue.

“This is another significant milestone in the County program of whole person care. Developing this property for the Crisis Stabilization Unit will provide a focused center for mental health care and take the burden of these types of cases out of overloaded hospital emergency rooms at a huge overall cost reduction,” said Supervisor Todd Spitzer, Third District. “I commend my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors for a team effort to secure these beds.”

“By taking people in crisis and directing them to the most appropriate level of care for their unique situation, we are able to ensure that people receive the care they need quickly while maximizing our funding and staff. It’s a win for everyone,” said Supervisor Shawn Nelson, Fourth District.

The creation of a co-located behavioral health services campus was identified as a strategic priority in the 2016 Strategic Financial Plan, and HCA worked in collaboration with CEO Real Estate to identify potential sites to meet this need. Funding for the CSU will be provided through various funding sources which may include California Health Facilities Financing Authority, Federal Financial Participation Medi-Cal, and Mental Health Services Act/Prop 63.

“This project will ensure specialized quality care is provided to patients experiencing a psychiatric crisis while simultaneously improving the delivery of emergency medical services for the whole community,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

In addition to the property at Anita Drive, the County intends to site at least two additional CSUs throughout Orange County.

For more information about HCA’s Behavioral Health Services, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/bhs.

