On OC: Homelessness in Orange County

Voice of OC is launching a new podcast, On OC, that connects newsmakers, elected officials, activists and residents around the latest civic issues in Orange County.

With County of Orange officials poised to clear homeless encampments along the Santa Ana riverbed on Monday, this week’s On OC episode looks at homelessness in Orange County. The On OC episode talks with homeless activist Mohamad Aly, who is facing criminal charges from the County of Orange for his work along the riverbed this past year, about the crisis, government policy and how to get people back on their feet.