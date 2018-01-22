On OC: Homelessness in Orange County
On OC
Voice of OC is launching a new podcast, On OC, that connects newsmakers, elected officials, activists and residents around the latest civic issues in Orange County.
County officials plan to start evicting over 400 homeless people Monday from a strip of land next to the Santa Ana River amid a shortage of shelter beds, which is expected to prompt homeless people to relocate into the surrounding cities of Anaheim and Orange.
Orange County supervisors are facing criticism over their plan to require hundreds of homeless people to leave an encampment along the Santa Ana River by Jan. 22 without a place for most of them to go – a move one county supervisor said would push a large number of homeless people into cities like Anaheim.
United Nations monitor Philip Alston said many American communities are criminalizing homelessness – and thus making it more difficult for people to find jobs and housing – after a nationwide tour in which he heard from Orange County homeless advocates and civil rights lawyers, among others across the country.
Orange County’s largest homeless camp, home to hundreds of people living along the Santa Ana River near Angel Stadium, has a new set of visitors: twice-a-week patrols by a contingent of two dozen sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers.
The removal comes less than two weeks after the county entered a $750,000 contract with the non-profit City Net to provide services to a separate group of homeless people camped on the western bank of the Santa Ana River near Angel Stadium.
"There is not a board majority at this time" to support a permit for the restrooms, Spitzer told Voice of OC. He said he hopes to introduce an alternative idea Wednesday.
As homeless encampments continue to pop up in places like local libraries, civic centers and the riverbed along the 57 Freeway, a growing chorus is asking if a housing bond, similar to the popular, Measure M transportation tax, for affordable and supportive housing could spur a true continuum of homelessness care in Orange County.
County officials say homeless people should use restrooms at the Courtyard shelter, more than three miles from the Santa Ana river bank encampment. But the shelter closes its doors at 8:30 p.m.
Residents of the homeless encampment along the Santa And River in Anaheim gathered to remember the life of an 18-year-old woman. Cheyenne, known as "Kid," overdosed on heroin.