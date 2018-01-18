|
Orange County Bar Association Installs Nikki Presley Miliband as 2018 OCBA President
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2018 – Today, the Orange County Bar Association will install Nikki Presley Miliband as the 2018 OCBA President, along with the OCBA officers and board of directors. Ms. Miliband will be installed during the OCBA’s premier legal event, Judges’ Night, held at the Irvine Marriott.
Ms. Miliband, who focuses her practice in the areas of probate and trust litigation, first joined the OCBA in 1992 when she was admitted to the State Bar of California after moving from her home state of Oklahoma. Since then, she has served on both boards of the OCBA and OCBA Charitable Fund, as well as chaired the OCBA Legislative Resolutions, Lawyer Referral Information Service, Mentoring, Appointments, and Nominating committees.
She graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1983. She earned her J.D. in 1990 from Oklahoma City University and was licensed in Oklahoma that same year. Ms. Miliband currently serves on the executive board for Oklahoma City University School of Law.
In addition to Ms. Miliband’s installation as OCBA President, the OCBA will be installing the following officers and board of directors:
OCBA Officers
- President-Elect: Deirdre M. Kelly, Chapman University Fowler School of Law
- Treasurer: Scott B. Garner, Umberg Zipser LLP
- Secretary: Larisa M. Dinsmoor, Orange County Public Defender
- Immediate Past President: Michael L. Baroni, Palace EntertainmentOCBA Board of Directors
- Antoinette N. Balta, Veterans Legal Institute
- Adrianne E. Marshack, Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP
- Jordon P. Steinberg, Kaufman Steinberg LLP
- Kate Corrigan, Corrigan Welbourn Stokke, APLC
- Richard J. McNeil, Snell & Wilmer LLP
- Mary-Christine Sungaila, Haynes & Boone LLP
- Shirin Forootan, Call & Jensen
- Thomas F. Newmeyer, Newmeyer & Dillion LLP
- Jennifer L. Tennant, Advantage Sales and Marketing
- Kelly L. Galligan, Rutan & Tucker LLP
- Kyhm Penfil, UC Irvine
- Yolanda V. Torres, Law Office of Yolanda V. Torres
- Andra B. Greene, Irell & Manella LLP
- Daniel S. Robinson, Robinson Calcagnie, Inc.
- Mei Tsang, Umberg Zipser LLP
- Michael A. Gregg, Littler Mendelson, PC
- Edward A. Schlatter, Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear
- Christina M. Zabat-Fran, St. John Knits, Inc.
- Kimberly A. Knill, Court of Appeal
- Autumn D. Spaeth, Smiley Wang-EkvallAbout the Orange County Bar AssociationEstablished in 1901, the Orange County Bar Association, with over 8,500 members, is one of the largest voluntary bars in California. The mission of the Orange County Bar Association is to enhance the system of justice, to support the lawyers who serve it and to assist the community served by it.
