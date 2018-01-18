FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Orange County Bar Association Installs Nikki Presley Miliband as 2018 OCBA President

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2018 – Today, the Orange County Bar Association will install Nikki Presley Miliband as the 2018 OCBA President, along with the OCBA officers and board of directors. Ms. Miliband will be installed during the OCBA’s premier legal event, Judges’ Night, held at the Irvine Marriott.

Ms. Miliband, who focuses her practice in the areas of probate and trust litigation, first joined the OCBA in 1992 when she was admitted to the State Bar of California after moving from her home state of Oklahoma. Since then, she has served on both boards of the OCBA and OCBA Charitable Fund, as well as chaired the OCBA Legislative Resolutions, Lawyer Referral Information Service, Mentoring, Appointments, and Nominating committees.

She graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1983. She earned her J.D. in 1990 from Oklahoma City University and was licensed in Oklahoma that same year. Ms. Miliband currently serves on the executive board for Oklahoma City University School of Law.

In addition to Ms. Miliband’s installation as OCBA President, the OCBA will be installing the following officers and board of directors:

OCBA Officers

President-Elect: Deirdre M. Kelly, Chapman University Fowler School of Law

Treasurer: Scott B. Garner, Umberg Zipser LLP

Secretary: Larisa M. Dinsmoor, Orange County Public Defender

Immediate Past President: Michael L. Baroni, Palace EntertainmentOCBA Board of Directors