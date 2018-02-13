The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:

Bridget Kelly

Director, Communications

714-246-8765

bkelly@caloptima.org

CALOPTIMA PROGRAM FOR SENIORS TO EXPAND

Participants to gain greater access to adult day health care through community partnerships

ORANGE, Calif. (February 8, 2018) — Dedicated to serving frail seniors, CalOptima’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is expanding through new partnerships with selected Community-Based Adult Services (CBAS) centers. With access to these centers, more seniors may join PACE and existing PACE participants will gain more options to receive adult day health care that suits their culture, location or medical condition.

Adult day services are an integral part of PACE, a community-based program launched in 2013 to deliver coordinated care that helps seniors with chronic health conditions live as independently as possible. The CBAS centers will function as satellite locations for the PACE program. The centers can provide most of the core PACE services, such as personal care, restorative therapy, recreational therapy, social services and more, while CalOptima’s main PACE center in Garden Grove maintains responsibility for primary care and care planning.

After a thorough review of service quality, financial stability, operational capabilities and more, the following five CBAS centers qualified for partnerships:

Acacia Adult Day Services, Garden Grove

SeniorServ Anaheim Adult Day Health Care, Anaheim

SeniorServ Santa Ana Adult Day Health Care, Santa Ana

South County Adult Day Services, Laguna Woods

Sultan Adult Day Health Care Center, Anaheim

“CalOptima PACE and CBAS centers share a dedication to quality, compassionate care for seniors,” said Richard Helmer, M.D., CalOptima Chief Medical Officer. “Both strive to maintain or improve participants’ health to prevent long-term nursing home care. By working with CBAS centers, PACE will be able to expand quickly to benefit our growing senior population.”

PACE Director Elizabeth Lee said the first collaborative arrangement is expected to be in place by April, and future partnerships beyond the initial five CBAS centers are possible as needed.

###

About CalOptima PACE

CalOptima is a county organized health system that provides health coverage for low-income Orange County residents. PACE provides health services, rehabilitation, care coordination, nutrition, recreational activities, social services, and administrative support all at one location. CalOptima PACE opened in 2013 and currently serves more than 240 participants.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.