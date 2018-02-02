2 Shares Share 2 Email

Date: February 1, 2018 Contact: Molly Nichelson (714) 541-7734 Molly.Nichelson@ssa.ocgov.com

County of Orange Social Services Agency Warns of Facebook Phishing Scam

Orange County, CA – The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) is warning residents of a phishing scam on Facebook that attempts to obtain cardholder information of CalWORKs, CalFresh, and General Relief clients throughout California.

The California Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Cardholder Call Center has received complaints that “someone” posted a comment on Facebook advising cardholders to call a scam phone number – (877) 449-7795 – and provide their card number and PIN so that their benefits could be posted right away. This is a phishing attempt to obtain cardholder information.

Please note that this phone number is NOT affiliated with the County of Orange Social Services Agency and clients are advised to NOT give out their personal information. Please remember that SSA will never ask for your personal information (EBT card number, PIN, date of birth, and Social Security Number) in an email, text message or via any social media platform.

While SSA is not aware of any Orange County clients being impacted by this phishing scam at this point in time, we encourage SSA clients to protect their personal information. If you have called the phone number in the Facebook post and provided personal information, it is recommended that you file a report with your local police department. You may also call the California EBT Customer Service Helpline at (877) 328-9677 or contact your assigned case worker.

