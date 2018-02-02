|
Environmental Remediation Project Update: February 1, 2018
Below please find updates on the environmental remediation project that required the County of Orange to temporarily close a portion of the Santa Ana River Trail from Memory Lane/Garden Grove Boulevard in Orange to Taft Avenue/Ball Road in Anaheim beginning January 22.
Project Status Updates:
- Debris Removed (Jan. 22 – 26): Approximately 62 tons
- Human Waste Removed (Jan. 22 – 26): Approximately 400 pounds
- Needles Removed (Jan. 22 –28): Approximately 2,290 needles
- Number of Tents (Jan. 22 – Feb. 1): Decrease of approximately 30 percent
- Arrests Made (Jan. 22 – Feb. 1): 34 arrests
- Individuals Referred/Transported by the County to Shelter (Jan. 22 – Feb. 1): 27 individuals (14 to the Courtyard Transitional Center, 2 to Bridges at Kraemer Place, 1 to the Orange County Armory Emergency Shelter Program, 10 to non-County shelters)
- Total Individuals Connected to More Permanent Housing Solutions through City Net (July 1, 2017 – Jan. 31, 2018): 202 individuals
For information about the environmental remediation project, read the County of Orange press release distributed January 8. Additional information on project progress will be shared on a weekly basis.
