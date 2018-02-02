5 Shares Share 5 Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Environmental Remediation Project Update: February 1, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Carrie Braun

(714) 904-7042

CBraun@ocsd.org

Below please find updates on the environmental remediation project that required the County of Orange to temporarily close a portion of the Santa Ana River Trail from Memory Lane/Garden Grove Boulevard in Orange to Taft Avenue/Ball Road in Anaheim beginning January 22.

Project Status Updates:

Debris Removed (Jan. 22 – 26): Approximately 62 tons

(Jan. 22 – 26): Approximately 62 tons Human Waste Removed (Jan. 22 – 26): Approximately 400 pounds

(Jan. 22 – 26): Approximately 400 pounds Needles Removed (Jan. 22 –28): Approximately 2,290 needles

(Jan. 22 –28): Approximately 2,290 needles Number of Tents (Jan. 22 – Feb. 1): Decrease of approximately 30 percent

(Jan. 22 – Feb. 1): Decrease of approximately 30 percent Arrests Made (Jan. 22 – Feb. 1): 34 arrests

(Jan. 22 – Feb. 1): 34 arrests Individuals Referred/Transported by the County to Shelter (Jan. 22 – Feb. 1) : 27 individuals (14 to the Courtyard Transitional Center, 2 to Bridges at Kraemer Place, 1 to the Orange County Armory Emergency Shelter Program, 10 to non-County shelters)

(Jan. 22 – Feb. 1) 27 individuals (14 to the Courtyard Transitional Center, 2 to Bridges at Kraemer Place, 1 to the Orange County Armory Emergency Shelter Program, 10 to non-County shelters) Total Individuals Connected to More Permanent Housing Solutions through City Net (July 1, 2017 – Jan. 31, 2018): 202 individuals

For information about the environmental remediation project, read the County of Orange press release distributed January 8. Additional information on project progress will be shared on a weekly basis.

For more information about the County of Orange, visit www.ocgov.com.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.