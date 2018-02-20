The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

February 15, 2018

Spitzer Commends Court for Striking Down Convicted Felon Bustamante Pension

(Orange County, CA) – Supervisor Todd Spitzer, champion for government accountability, commended Judge Geoffrey Glass of the Orange County Superior Court for upholding the Orange County Employees Retirement System (OCERS) decision to partially forfeit former County employee Carlos Bustamante’s retirement pension.

Supervisor Spitzer was the only elected official to testify at the hearing, where he called the decision to reduce Mr. Bustamante’s pension rights absolutely necessary. “When a County employee commits acts that break the public’s trust and lead to hostile or unsafe environments for our employees, that employee must be stripped of any government benefit including a taxpayer paid pension accruing after the proven criminal conduct. I commend the decision by Superior Court Judge Glass for upholding ethics in our government against this convicted felon.”

Mr. Bustamante received a one-year jail sentence after he was convicted of multiple sex-related charges, including attempted sexual battery, stalking, and grand theft. The OCERS Board voted to implement the felony forfeiture provision of the Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act (PEPRA) due to Mr. Bustamante’s criminal activities.

Supervisor Spitzer is committed to promoting transparency and safety in all aspects of government. Supervisor Spitzer urges any County employee who has any complaint of sexual harassment or sexual abuse to contact the Orange County Fraud Hotline under the protection of the Board of Supervisors at (714) 834-2280.

