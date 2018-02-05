February 5, 2018

Text-to-Pay Service Available for Traffic, Infraction and Criminal Cases

Santa Ana, CA – The Orange County Superior Court has implemented a Text-to-Pay service for traffic, infraction and criminal cases. It is a fast, convenient and secure way to use a smartphone to make payments or explore other case options, even when the Court is closed.

To access services on the Court’s website, a customer sends his or her case-specific OC Pay number via text to (657) 215-4684. A response will appear with the customer’s general case information along with links to various services. An instructional video about where to find the case-specific OC Pay number is available online.

In addition to making a payment, some cases may be eligible to reserve a court date online or to access other features. By clicking on links provided by return text, a customer can easily perform transactions via cell phone (message and data rates may apply). The service is available for delinquent and non- delinquent traffic, infraction and criminal cases.

A video with an overview and a demonstration of the Text-to-Pay service is online. In addition, information about the service will be included on payment notices, on the Court’s website and at courthouses via flyers and posters, as pictured below.