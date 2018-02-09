Voice of OC Publisher Comments on Los Angeles Times Ownership Change

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., was asked to comment on the new ownership of the Los Angeles Times. He was one of several prominent people in Southern California identified by Southern California Public Radio.

"It’s a very important thing for the owner to be a person of color. The news industry is one of the least diverse industries anywhere, and that impacts coverage. And a person of color at the top understands that. You cannot adequately cover Southern California without understanding the diversity of all these communities," Santana said.

