Panel on Solutions for the Homeless

Sponsored by League of Women Voters of Orange Coast

Homelessness is the major social issue of our time. Almost daily we read stories about moving the homeless from one place to another--but moving them around is not a solution.

The public is invited to a panel on March 27 at 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to learn about real solutions to this intractable problem. Held at University United Methodist Church at 18422 Culver Drive in Irvine, speakers include:

Becks Heyhoe, Manager, Housing, Orange County United Way

Heather Stratman, CEO of the Association of California Cities of Orange County

Tom Hatch, City Manager of the City of Costa Mesa

Helen Cameron, Administrator for Jamboree Housing — Permanent Housing

Christine Collins, Moderator, Social Policy Chair for the League of Women Voters of Orange Coast.

Ms. Heyhoe will describe the new mission and programs at United Way which focus on the homeless. Ms. Stratman will discuss the informational and round table events organized by the her organization, as well as their advocacy efforts. Mr. Hatch will speak about Costa Mesa’s work “in the trenches” of his city. Finally, Ms. Cameron will summarize Jamboree Housing’s permanent housing for the homeless, with special emphasis on its housing for the disabled and mentally ill. Every speaker will bring his or her expertise to what’s ahead for the homeless people of Orange County.

There will be an interpanel discussion, followed by questions from the audience. Doors open at 6:30 and light refreshments will be served. Reservations are required using the online link or by phone message at 949-451-2212 including name, phone number and e-mail address.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. We are a non-profit membership 501c-4 organization.

