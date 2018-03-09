Clerk-Recorder to Host 2nd Annual Passport Day at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana (Corrected)

Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen invites the public to take advantage of Passport Day in Santa Ana to get their passports now and avoid last minute travel delays. For the second year in a row, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office will be hosting this special day at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana on Saturday April 14, 2018 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Only passport services and birth certificates will be available on this day. These special openings make the passport process easier for parents, as both parents must be present to obtain passports for children younger than 16 years of age. This special opening is also geared towards individuals who can’t make it to our offices during normal operating hours due to work, school or other time constraints.

“During Passport Day last year, over 100 busy families and individuals took advantage of these special hours,” Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen said. “I encourage the public to take advantage of these special openings in order to avoid any delays in their travel plans. We are here to help make the process easier for everyone and hope to help even more individuals and families during this year’s Passport Day.”

Appointments for passport applications are recommended but not necessary due to an anticipated increase in demand for services. Walk-ins are welcome. To save time, passport applications can be completed in advance online at OCRecorder.com. Again, please note, only passport services and birth certificates will be available during this special opening.

Passports for those age 16 and older cost $145, made in two separate payments: a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. Department of State and a separate processing fee of $35 paid with cash, a credit/debit card or a check or money order payable to the Orange County Clerk-Recorder Department. For those under age 16, the cost is $115 made in two separate payments: a check or money order for $80.00 made payable to the U.S. Department of State and a separate processing fee of $35 paid with cash, a credit/debit card or a check or money order payable to the Orange County Clerk-Recorder Department. As an added convenience, passport photos will be available on the spot for $10.

For more detailed information or to make an appointment for this upcoming Passport Day, please visit: OCRecorder.com

On March 1, 2018, the department distributed a news release announcing its Passport Day set for April 14, 2018. The fees listed in the news release didn’t account for the required increase by the Department of State to the passport acceptance fee from $25 to $35 which goes into effect on April 2, 2018. This news release reflects the new fees. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused any of our readers.