Irvine Mayor Don Wagner and Supervisor Todd Spitzer Announce Plan to Build Veteran’s and Women’s Permanent Housing on County’s West Alton Parcel

(Orange County, CA) - Irvine Mayor Don Wagner and Third District Supervisor Todd Spitzer announced today that they have partnered to assess, pursue and fast-track opportunities for Veteran’s and Women’s permanent housing at the County- owned West Alton Parcel at the intersection of Irvine Blvd. and Alton Parkway (Map Attached).

The County of Orange currently has plans to develop the site for Senior Living and Multi-Family Residential. Supervisor Spitzer will be requesting that the County CEO and Real Estate Division provide detailed plans about the site, to accommodate sufficient Veteran’s and Women’s housing based on negotiations with the City of Irvine and an assessment of regional needs based upon Irvine’s “fair share” in providing permanent housing solutions for Orange County’s homeless population.

Mayor Wagner will be requesting that City staff begin discussions with the County of Orange about how to cooperatively site plan that parcel and coordinate the County’s plans for the site with a possible re-use or mixed use of various permanent housing types to accommodate the desire to build Veterans and Woman’s permanent housing.