March 21, 2018

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett Opposes Laguna Niguel Temporary Homeless Shelter

On March 19, 2018, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to direct staff to look into the feasibility and develop operational plans for emergency shelters in Irvine, Huntington Beach, and Laguna Niguel.

I am OPPOSED to relocating homeless individuals to a vacant property in Laguna Niguel. It has always been my vision to develop a beautiful downtown center with retail, restaurants, homes, and a community center. This is a vision which is still being actively pursued with the City’s cooperation. The Laguna Niguel site does not adequately address public safety concerns.

I have spent a considerable amount of time listening to my Laguna Niguel constituents and members of the City Council. I have committed to fixing this problem, and going forward I commit to Laguna Niguel residents:

 There will be NO homeless people relocated to the Laguna Niguel site near the City Hall.

 I have confirmed a meeting with Federal Judge David Carter, seeking judicial relief on all relocation sites, including Laguna Niguel, Huntington Beach, and Irvine.

 Supervisor Steel and I will request that the Orange County Board of Supervisors reconsider all homeless shelter siting at the March 27 Board meeting.

Orange County is facing a homelessness crisis of epic proportions. For years, I have supported the creation of permanent supportive housing because it is the necessary long-term solution to homelessness. There are no easy answers to address our immediate need to respond to this crisis situation. In my haste, I supported an ill-conceived proposal that I now realize is distracting us from our real focus – building permanent supportive housing across Orange County in collaboration with cities.

I have a proven track record on public safety and working to solve the County's homeless crisis. There is significant amount of confusion and concerns about how and why we got here, but I am 100% committed to fixing this issue.

