Under City Pressure, Orange County Board of Supervisors Rescinds its Proposal to Create a “Tent City” in Laguna Niguel

Laguna Niguel, CA – On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, facing the ire of hundreds of residents and community leaders from Laguna Niguel and other nearby cities, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to rescind its scheme to create “tent cities” in Laguna Niguel, Huntington Beach and Irvine. Laguna Niguel Mayor Elaine Gennawey, Mayor Pro Tem John Mark Jennings and Council Members Laurie Davies and Fred Minagar along with Laguna Niguel City Manager Kristine Ridge attended the public hearing. The city’s elected officials spoke in strong opposition to a homeless encampment in Laguna Niguel noting that it would not only put the public safety and quality of life of Laguna Niguel residents at risk, but it would be an inappropriate and unsuitable location for the homeless themselves, who would be miles away from public transportation and have no access to the social services they need.

Mayor Gennawey spoke before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. She concluded her statement with, “As Mayor of Laguna Niguel I stand before you, firmly resolved that homeless people will not be shuffled across the county because that action does NOTHING to help them. I stand before you firmly resolved that your dereliction of duty will not compromise the safety of our children and our residents, I stand before you, as the Mayor of Laguna Niguel and assure you that our city’s 66,000 residents stand with me, shoulder to shoulder, and with one voice demand that you develop a long term plan of action and repeal the March 19 vote.”

“Laguna Niguel residents came together for the good of the community to speak out about a flawed decision. Our residents engaged, took action in a positive and proactive manner, and let our County government know that their March 19 action was detrimental to our city, and to the homeless people they should be helping.”