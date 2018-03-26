Voice of OC Publisher Leads District Attorney Debate

3 Shares Share 3 Email

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., hosted a debate on the Orange County district attorney race this week.

The candidates debated topics including: youth, police, mass incarceration, immigration and prosecutorial misconduct. The office has tremendous power over decisions that impact the lives of county residents, along with a budget of $138.8 million (in the 2016-17 fiscal year, according to event organizers).

The debate was aired on Facebook live and the video can be seen here.

The event was part of a series of events hosted but People for the Ethical Operation of Prosecutors and Law Enforcement along with the statewide "Hey! Meet Your DA" campaign. Partners hosting the event included: Resilience OC, Chicanos Unidos, Arthur Carmona Center for the Wrongfully Convicted, L.E.A.N., Angels for Justice and the ACLU of Southern California.