March 29, 2018

NATHANIEL FERNANDEZ EPSTEIN

RUNNING FOR ORANGE COUNTY ASSESSOR

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Nathaniel Fernandez Epstein, Orange County resident and attorney, officially announced his run for Orange County Assessor. With his campaign in full swing, Nathaniel has already created a buzz as an energetic, well-spoken, and knowledgeable candidate for the position, garnering multiple endorsements from residents and leaders throughout the Orange County community.

Nathaniel was born and raised in Los Angeles with Filipino and Jewish heritage. He attended college at UCLA where he earned a bachelor’s degree. After college, he worked for a few years before carving out a home in Orange County to pursue a Juris Doctorate degree from Whittier Law School in Costa Mesa. Nathaniel is licensed to practice law in California and is currently a member of the State Bar of California.

The role of the Assessor is to determine the value of all taxable property in Orange County for property tax purposes, publishing information on assessment reports and providing information to property owners on valuation notices. Although the Assessor does not establish tax rates or collect property taxes, the position will require working together with government bodies in the county to ensure properties are valued properly.

For nearly the past seven years, almost every document Nathaniel worked on was impacted in some way or another by the Assessor’s office. As an estate planning and trust litigation attorney, Nathaniel truly understands the need for a well-run Assessor's office. Given his hands-on experience over the years with the Assessor’s office through transferring over 500 properties, he recognizes that such an important position within our county government should be fair, transparent, and easily accessible to the citizens it serves. As such, Nathaniel will bring a new generation of leadership and vision to the office.

Nathaniel's goal as Assessor is to ensure the hard-working residents of Orange County are not being taken advantage of by the current system. It is for this reason, he decided to run to bring a fresh perspective to the office that our residents so desperately need. He will be a fierce voice for the taxpayers of Orange County by working vigorously towards saving tax payers money and will help refund over-assessments.

One of Nathaniel’s many passions are giving back to the Orange County community by donating his free time to support local organizations. He currently serves as the Treasurer of the Filipino American Democratic Caucus, the Board of Directors for the Youth Center of Los Alamitos, the Board of Directors for the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Orange County, and a founding member of Buena Park United.

For more information on Nathaniel and his campaign, please contact us at nathaniel@epstein4oc.com or visit www.epstein4oc.com.

