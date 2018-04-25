The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Public invited to comment on OC Fair & Event Center’s site plan draft

COSTA MESA (April 23, 2018) – This Thursday the OC Fair & Event Center’s board of directors will review a draft of a new master site plan concept and the public is invited to share comments and ideas.

Johnson Consulting will present the latest draft version of a new roadmap for the future of the fairgrounds, home to the annual OC Fair and some 150 events throughout the year. Public comment on the master site plan draft concept will take place following the presentation.

The meeting is Thursday, April 26, at the OCFEC administration building, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and the draft master site plan is the main item on the agenda. The agenda and supporting documents can be viewed here: https://ocfair.com/publicmeetings/board-directors-meeting-april-26-2018/

Public comment on the master site plan is always accepted online at www.ocfair.com/public-information/master-plan/. A May public meeting will be set in the evening to review the next version of the plan.

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is home to the annual OC Fair. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity, Heroes Hall and Pacific Amphitheatre. Throughout the year events ranging from recreation shows to cultural festivals are held at the fairgrounds. Get more info at ocfair.com.