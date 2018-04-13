The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Spitzer Advocates for and Stands with Crime Survivors at 14th Annual Survive & Thrive Run/Walk on April 14 to Honor Crime Victims

(Orange County, CA) – As an activist for victims’ rights throughout his career in public service, Supervisor Todd Spitzer is honored to stand with crime victims for the 14th straight year at the annual Crime Victims’ Survive & Thrive Run/Walk & Health & Safety Expo on Saturday, April 14. The event marks the close of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and is held at Mason Regional Park in Irvine, the future home of the OC Crime Victims’ Monument.

As a former reserve police officer, State Assemblyman, and Assistant District Attorney, public safety and victim’s rights has been a priority throughout Supervisor Spitzer’s career. He proudly co-authored Marsy’s Law and chaired the state-wide campaign to get the initiative passed by the voters in California in 2008.

“Please join our ongoing fight to support crime victims and families. Organizing friends and co-workers to attend and form a team in this year’s event will go a long way toward reducing crime and empowering survivors,” said Supervisor Spitzer.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy free food samples and drinks, live music and great vendors. Get there early to watch the survivors’ dove release and to hear featured speakers. Register now and join Supervisor Spitzer and Crime Survivors in supporting victims: http://surviveandthriverunwalk.org/oc/.

