County Receives 13 Awards for Innovation and Achievement

“I’m proud of the many departments that won awards from NACo and ACC-OC this year for their inventive, effective programs,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “The award winners are representative of efforts across our County to work in new, creative ways to best deliver services to our more than 3 million residents.”

The NACo and ACC-OC awards recognize government programs for their innovation and efficiency.

“As stewards of taxpayer dollars, it’s our responsibility to continually improve the ways we do business to get the best possible ‘bang’ for each buck,” said Vice Chairman Shawn Nelson, Fourth District Supervisor.

Among the programs receiving awards, Social Services Agency’s Be the One (BT1) campaign was awarded both the NaCo Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information and the Golden Hub of Innovation award in the category of Community Outreach. The BT1 campaign is aimed at raising awareness and educating the community in order to eliminate child sex trafficking in Orange County.

“The award is a huge honor for those of us involved in the BT1 campaign, but the real winners here are the children served by the program who – rather than being stigmatized – can get the support and assistance that they need,” said Supervisor Todd Spitzer, Third District, who co-chairs the OC Commercially Sexually Exploited Children (CSEC) Committee along with Superior Court Judge Joanne Motoike and County of Orange Social Services Agency’s Children & Family Services Division Director Anne Bloxom.

“I appreciate the efforts of employees across our County departments who think outside the box and develop new and better ways to serve the public,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District, who also serves as the Vice President of the California State Association of Counties. “Thank you to NACo and ACC-OC for recognizing our programs and for promoting innovation across the county and the state.”

