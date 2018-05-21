CITY OF CYPRESS PRESS RELEASE

SUBJECT: Cypress receives donation of over 8 acres for new park from Los Alamitos Race Course

The City of Cypress has received a donation of 8.8 acres of land from the Los Alamitos Race Course. The donated land is to be used for a new city park.

“It is very exciting for the City to receive such a wonderful donation of land to provide more recreational opportunities for our community. On behalf of my City Council colleagues, I would like to thank Dr. Edward Allred and the Los Alamitos Race Course for this generous donation. Prior to the recent opening of Mackay Park, the City hadn’t opened a new park in over 20 years. We are thrilled to have another opportunity to bring a new park to Cypress,” said Mayor Jon Peat.

The donated parkland sits at the southeast corner of Cerritos Avenue and Denni Street and is a portion of the former Cypress Golf Course property. Los Alamitos Race Course’s donation coincides with the City Council’s strategic plan goals to maintain and enhance the infrastructure and facilities, as well as to enhance recreational, cultural and senior programs and services.

The City will host a community meeting to gather preliminary community input regarding the donated parkland on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cypress Community Center, 5700 Orange Avenue. Park Design will begin in Fiscal Year 2018-19 and will include additional opportunities for the public to provide feedback on the proposed design of the new park. Construction of the new park will be included in the City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for Fiscal Year 2019-20.

For more information, please visit the City’s website at www.cypressca.org.

