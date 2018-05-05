The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

May 4, 2018| FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

La Batalla de Cinco de Mayo/The Battle for Cinco de Mayo

To expose the corruption between the City of Santa Ana, Downtown Inc and Santa Ana Business Council in pushing out Cinco de Mayo festival, a tradition of Santa Ana for 18 years.

WHO: Protégé Santa Ana Coalition

WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 2018 @ 6:00pm

WHERE: 4307 N Spurgeon St, Santa Ana, Ca 92701

We requested documents from the city of Santa Ana that exposed

Downtown Inc and Santa Ana Business Council (SABC) made a decision to eliminate Cinco de Mayo Festival after 18 years of tradition.

Downtown Inc and SABC pulled permits for their own Cinco de Mayo festival after they decided to eliminate the event.

The City of Santa Ana staff, Santa Ana Business Council and Downtown Inc decided to “delay” the announcement of the “elimination” of Cinco de Mayo festival.

The City of Santa Ana allows organizations to make decisions of the city without public input. Speed bumps get more public input and discussion.

The City of Santa Ana allows Downtown Inc and Santa Ana Business Council decides for all Santa Ana residents what is “best” for the entire city of Santa Ana.

Downtown Inc and Santa Ana Business Council have a problem with Mexican festivals in Downtown but not their East End festivals or OC Block Party.

Español:

Solicitamos documentos de la ciudad de Santa Ana que expusieran

1) Downtown Inc y el Consejo Empresarial de Santa Ana (SABC) tomaron la decisión de eliminar el Festival Cinco de Mayo después de 18 años de tradición.

2) Downtown Inc y SABC retiraron los permisos para su propio festival de Cinco de Mayo después de que decidieron eliminar el evento.

3) El personal de la Ciudad de Santa Ana, SABC y Downtown Inc decidieron “retrasar” el anuncio de la “eliminación” del festival de Cinco de Mayo.

4) La Ciudad de Santa Ana le permite a estas organizaciones tomar decisiones de la ciudad sin la participación del público. Los baches de velocidad obtienen más participación pública y discusión.

5) La Ciudad de Santa Ana permite Downtown Inc y SABC decide para todos los residentes de Santa Ana qué es lo “mejor” para toda la cuidad de Santa Ana.

6) Downtown Inc y el Consejo Empresarial de Santa Ana tienen un problema con los festivales Mexicanos en la cuatro, pero no en sus festivales huers de East End o OC Block Party.

¡SANTANA NO SÉ VENDE! SE AMA Y SE DEFIENDE!

Out list of demands must be met by May 31, 2018t or we will push an active boycott of downtown organizations and businesses responsible for eliminating the Cinco de Mayo festival

We demand all correspondence between the city of Santa Ana and Downtown Inc and Santa Ana Business Council

We demand that Downtown Inc and Santa Ana Business Council recuse themselves from city decisions that benefit them. They cannot be in a discussion that benefits them as that is a direct conflict of interest.

We demand list of permits provided to 2018 Cinco de Mayo events in downtown Santa Ana.

We demand release of budget, revenues and expenses spent for Cinco de Mayo and Fiestas Patrias from 2000-2018, including details of what happened with the money for Cinco de Mayo 2018.

We demand crime records for downtown Santa Ana.

We demand that Art Walks not be ran by Downtown Inc and instead be ran by a community based organization that does not collaborate and operate with for profit organizations like East End.

We demand that all meetings from Art Commission to Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency – City Produced Events Advisory be made public by making minutes, notes and agendas public immediately.

We demand the budget, revenues, expenses and permits for OC Block Party in downtown Santa Ana.

We demand that all staff and contractors be terminated and a fair and open hiring process be carried out (due to nepotism and cronyism)

We demand that Downtown Inc, city staff and SABC stop blacklisting those who expose their illegitimate practices

We demand the City of Santa Ana stop giving Downtown Inc and East End any more city land to develop even if they pay for it

We demand the Blading Cup moved off 4 th street in November to allow Noche de Altares to extend from Ross to French and that the city waive the fee.

street in November to allow Noche de Altares to extend from Ross to French and that the city waive the fee. We demand Fiestas Patrias be moved to West End and not the stadium

We demand Cinco de Mayo be reinstated on the west end of downtown Santa Ana

We demand that Downtown Inc and SABD immediately cease any and all activities outside of their downtown BID zone

